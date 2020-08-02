Watch now: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley star Aidan Laughery drawing college interest during down time

"I'm the strongest I've ever been and the fastest I've ever been," he said.

Allen insists "he's our fastest football player on the team, but he's one of the strongest if not the strongest, also."

Even as a freshman, Laughery wasn't shy about contact. Most of his varsity carries that year came in lopsided games in which Allen's sportsmanship demanded backs run between the tackles.

"I told him, 'Hey, this isn't a lot of fun, I know, as a freshman,'" Allen said. "'I apologize.' He goes, 'Coach, that's where all the action is.' I knew right then and there we could run him inside."

Strength of character helped Laughery fit into the 2019 GCMS football team.

"We did not throw him into the mix (immediately)," Allen said. "We just wanted to make sure that he would — like any other player — earn his spot at the varsity level, but also earn the respect of the other players.

"He worked hard. His attitude was great. I went to talk to the captains and before I could even get it out of my mouth, they were like, 'Coach, we need him. Bring him up.'

"Everything he got, he earned, and that's why the kids accepted him. That was really cool to see."