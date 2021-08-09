Watch now: High school football practice begins across Bloomington-Normal area

What was sorely missed last August returned Monday for high school football teams.

The first day of practice for the upcoming season arrived Monday, and Intercity coaches call that a promising start to what they hope will be a full season of uninterrupted practices and games.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the usual fall season in 2020 and an abbreviated, somewhat awkward and playoff-less 2021 spring schedule.

“I’m glad we got to play in the spring, but there was a lot of nervousness and anxiety about it,” Normal Community coach Jason Drengwitz said. “There is a greater sense of normalcy for everyone. I’m excited, our staff is excited and our players are excited about kicking off the fall 2021 season for sure.”

“The mood of our kids all summer was it felt like a normal summer and what looks like a nine-game schedule and playoffs,” said Bloomington coach Scott Godfrey. “For our kids and our seniors, it’s a sigh of relief that maybe we can get back to normal. I hope we can stay the course and play under those circumstances.”

While the sense of anticipation is always high for the beginning of the season, the circumstances surrounding the last year have heightened that feeling.

“We had a good summer,” Normal West coach Nathan Fincham said. “We’re all chomping at the bit to get going again and excited to see what happens.”

“It really started this summer. Things were more normal than last year,” said Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht. “We’re looking at hopefully staying on schedule for a normal season and that feels good. It feels like it did two years ago.”

The only new coach in the Intercity is University High boss Brody Walworth, who takes over for John Johnson after the Pioneers posted a 2-4 spring mark.

“It’s definitely a little different,” said Walworth, who was named to the position in mid June. “We’re still installing our offense and making sure of the formation names and how we call stuff offensively and defensively.

"It’s an exciting group. The numbers have climbed a little bit every week this summer. We’re sitting around 50 right now. That’s up from where they’ve been the last couple years.”

Walworth sees the first few days of practice as “really about conditioning, making sure guys are ready once the pads come on. I like to work screens, things that can be executed well without pads.”

The new U High coach sees junior Colin Cunningham as the “clear cut leader” at the quarterback position. “He played a little bit last year as a sophomore. He had a great summer. He really picked up the offense and is a hard worker. He’s got a lot of talent and ability. He’s got to harness it.”

Drengwitz believes the return of summer contact days teams were denied in 2020 has permitted his staff to “put in most of our schemes offensively and defensively. We’re doing some fine tuning, tweaking and tightening the screws on all our schemes."

The NCHS coach, whose team was 2-3 in the spring, plans to use the preseason to prepare his Ironmen differently than in the past.

“We’ve changed some things philosophically how we practice,” said Drengwitz. “We used to be more of a two platoon team. We’re cross training more guys on both sides of the ball.

"More than anything, when you need to make plays to win, we want to have all the best players available to us. Our numbers are good and the talent level is good, but this helps our depth.”

The Ironmen regain the services of quarterback Chase Mackey, who suffered a hand injury in the initial spring contest and did not return.

“He’s back 100 percent with his hand. He’s worked hard on the practice field and in the weight room,” Drengwitz said. “He wants to play at the next level. Whatever that is, we don’t know yet.”

Fincham believes unprecedented spring restrictions forced the Wildcats’ coaches “to get creative. We had to find new ways to compete and do things. It pushed our boundaries as coaches, and I think it really benefits us.”

The West coach also was grateful for the summer sessions with his team, which was 4-2 last spring.

“We installed our offense and defense pretty much all the way,” Fincham said. “Our focus is getting back to those fundamentals: ball security, tempo, communication. The pressure of getting stuff in isn’t quite there like it was in the spring.”

West used three quarterbacks in the spring with senior Levi Hess finishing the season as the starter. According to Fincham, senior Kolton Lindsey and juniors Jayden Mangruem and Braden Banks will compete for the starting job.

Godfrey called the spring schedule beneficial but noted it also presented problems with the next season following so closely on its heels.

"It was better than nothing in a lot of ways. We were able to play some games, but it was a quick turnaround into your summer,” the BHS coach said. “For the most part, 90 percent of our kids are really excited to be back under more normal circumstances. Ten percent have struggled with the quick turnaround from football to football.”

The Purple Raiders (1-3 in the spring) are seeking their next quarterback after the graduation of Ben Wellman.

“We have no returning experience at quarterback whatsoever,” said Godfrey, who names Marcus Griffin, Barry Preston and Cam Smith as candidates to play under center.

Central Catholic had an eye on the fall while registering a 1-5 spring record.

“We played a lot of younger kids anticipating they would have to be starters or major contributors as juniors,” Braucht said. “The junior class is the class that was freshmen when I got the job. That class is very talented, and they only know our system. Any coach will tell you that’s really important.”

The Saints coach called his five-player senior class “talented. We just don’t have a lot of kids.”

Competition for the Central Catholic quarterback position will feature junior Bo Moews and sophomore Colin Hayes.

“Both those kids played in the spring on purpose,” said Braucht. “Knowing we would have a short turnaround, one of those kids would have to win the job.”

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.