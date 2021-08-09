Watch now: Illinois gets taste of 'live, old American football' in first fall camp scrimmage

CHAMPAIGN — As the Illinois football players ran onto the field at Memorial Stadium on Monday, there was extra buzz and energy. A few athletes even yelled out in excitement as the Illini warmed up for Day 7 of fall camp and, more specifically, the first of two fall camp scrimmages.

The media was not allowed to watch any live portion of the scrimmage, which included officials, but afterward first-year coach Bret Bielema confirmed that the team used a consistent depth chart for the majority of competition. In layman's terms, first-stringers faced first-stringers, second stringers squared off against second-stringers and so on.

Bielema remained even-keeled about what he saw, both positive and negative, as his squad participated in what he called, "live, old American football."

"We didn't necessarily split up the coaches as we would on game day, next week we will, but this (scrimmage), especially when our (first-stringers) were out there, I really had our coaches have a little volume," Bielema said. "I wanted them to have a little volume and kind of treat it as a game day environment. I wanted to see what our (first-stringers) knew and what they were able to handle once the game unfolded in front of them."

Sixth-year quarterback Brandon Peters has not been officially named the starter in his third season at Illinois, but Bielema and the rest of his staff have indicated that he's the front-runner for the job.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pound super senior has completed 191 of 355 passes for 2,313 yards with 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games with the Illini.

He competed with the first-stringers Monday, and although Peters is the team's most experienced quarterback, Bielema said he's still adjusting to a new scheme with new personnel. Illinois has added nine players to its wide receiver room who either weren't there for spring ball or were competing at a different position.

"I think the big thing for BP is, and again you learn a lot from your players, BP's gotta work with the group that he's going to be throwing to," Bielema said. "So our No. 1 wide receivers, No. 1 tight ends, the more work they get, I think the more confident he'll be in correcting a situation or an issue. I know (Monday) there was a play where I saw him talking to a wide receiver after the snap about where he thought the route should have been."

Bielema added that quarterbacks weren't tackled Monday, but the rest of the scrimmage included a healthy dose of hard hits.

He enjoyed seeing a number of players in game action for the first time since his hiring, including star linebacker Jake Hansen. The 6-1-235-pound super senior missed spring ball because he initially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft before returning to Champaign for a sixth season. He is tied for third all-time in program history with 10 forced fumbles.

Fellow super seniors right tackle Alex Palczewski and running back Mike Epstein, as well as junior linebacker Khalan Tolson, participated in Monday's scrimmage, too. The Illini are proceeding with caution with all three players since Palczewski and Tolson tore their right and left ACLs, respectively, last season, and Epstein has an injury-riddled past.

Palczewski has 40 career starts and is eight away from tying the program record, while Epstein ranks 36th all-time in program history with 1,169 rushing yards.

"Mike, (Palczewski) and Khalan all had a pitch count (Monday), and they all went out and I think handled it," Bielema said. "I haven't seen the film yet, but I kind of knew when they were going in so I kind of watched them. Mike had a nice play, bounced (outside) for a touchdown, so I know he's got some of his juice that I've never seen live before. (Palczewski) is just a big body out there. He's a good-looking player, and Khalan Tolson is an explosive, dynamic, athletic guy."

Illinois' second and final scrimmage is scheduled for next Monday. Bielema said he doesn't plan to put any coordinators in the press box like they would be on a game day, but the second scrimmage will have more of a game-like structure than the first one.

"We (put coaches in the press box) for a couple scrimmages in the spring, so it's not like an emergency on us (to do it again), but I think on Monday of next week, we will at least have the modification of what coaches would be on the sidelines (and) in the box during the actual scrimmage segment," Bielema said. "But we'll have a mock game basically eight days out from our opener (against Nebraska on Nov. 28). That one won't be tackle football. It can't be, we can only have one more tackle scrimmage. So that one will be a mock game and be exactly what you're talking about. Cheerleaders, band, people — everybody will be in the crowd."

