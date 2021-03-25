Watch now: Intercity football teams look to rebound in Week 2

The four Intercity football teams in action Friday night are still searching for their first victory.
Definitely one of them will achieve it.
Normal West and Bloomington square off in a Big 12 Conference game at 7 p.m. at West. Normal Community blanked the Wildcats, 14-0, while BHS suffered a heart-breaking 20-13 overtime loss at Quincy Notre Dame a week ago to open the six-game spring season.
BHS took a 13-0 lead into the fourth quarter. Notre Dame tied the game in the final 30 seconds before winning in OT.
"We couldn't get out of our own end zone. They won the field position the whole second half," said BHS head coach Scott Godfrey. "It seemed we started every drive, particularly in the fourth quarter, inside our 10. It was only a matter of time until they were going to break through giving them that many shots."
West had terrible field position most of the way against NCHS, too. The Wildcats also didn't do themselves any favor by losing four fumbles.
"We need to make sure we're playing to our potential, take care of the football and not have penalties," said West head coach Nathan Fincham. "We moved the ball pretty well against Normal for our first game, but I felt every time we got going we had a turnover or a penalty or pinned inside our 5. That's been our focus this week. We know what we're capable of as a team. Take care of ourselves and play our game."
The Wildcats used three quarterbacks last week. Kolton Lindsey, a junior, played most of the second half and finished with 130 yards passing.
Fincham said Lindsey will get the start against BHS, but the Wildcats could still use seniors Levi Hess and Leslie Fisher.
This could be a low-scoring game as both defenses played well in the opener. BHS shut down Notre Dame's running game and forced 49 passes. Meanwhile, West held NCHS to 145 yards of total offense.
"They have a couple guys on the defensive line and linebacker that are physical and fly around. They're just solid," said Fincham. "They make you have to beat them. They don't turn the ball over a ton like we did. We have to make sure we take care of the ball and do what we need to do."
Led by end Corey Walker and Hess at linebacker, Fincham believes this might be the Wildcats' best defense in a while.
"They're long and athletic," said Godfrey.
Central Catholic: The Saints face Olympia in a 7 p.m. Illini Prairie Conference game at Stanford after opening with a 20-7 loss at Monticello. Central Catholic didn't have seven starters because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
Saints head coach Kevin Braucht said several of those players who didn't play in Week 1 will return, including senior quarterback Jadyn Ellison.
"We found out on Thursday some guys were not going to be available and we made game-plan adjustments," said Braucht. "We executed our game plan pretty well for three quarters and then it got a little out of hand at the end. I felt we did a lot of good things with the situation we were in. The defense played fantastic and kept us in the entire game."
Olympia is coming off a 19-0 victory against Argenta-Oreana.
"Defensively they're aggressive and fast," said Braucht of the Spartans. "Eric (Lyons, Olympia head coach) has them turned in the right direction and is building something out there. This is an important game for both programs. We're going to have to play well."
University High: After suffering a 45-14 defeat at Chatham Glenwood, the Pioneers are ready for their 7 p.m. Friday home opener against Springfield Southeast (0-1) in a Central State 8 Conference game at Hancock Stadium.
"We played pretty well in the first half against Glenwood, but we got a little tired. They had about 80 guys and we had 32 out there," said U High head coach John Johnson. "They wore us down some and we missed some tackles, but for the most part I think it was fatigue. Southeast is a little more our size, although they're bigger than us."
Southeast is coming off a 35-14 loss to Decatur MacArthur.
"Our week of practice has been much improved. They've got some confidence," said Johnson. "I love the way our kids our playing right now. They're playing hard in practice. Hopefully we'll out-execute them. We're going to throw the ball and run off tackle. That's our game plan."
032021-blm-spt-4westnchs
032021-blm-spt-1westnchs
032021-blm-spt-2westnchs
032021-blm-spt-3westnchs
032021-blm-spt-5westnchs
032021-blm-spt-6westnchs
032021-blm-spt-7westnchs
032021-blm-spt-8westnchs
032021-blm-spt-9westnchs
032021-blm-spt-10westnchs
032021-blm-spt-11westnchs
032021-blm-spt-12westnchs
032021-blm-spt-13westnchs
032021-blm-spt-14westnchs
032021-blm-spt-15westnchs
032021-blm-spt-16westnchs
032021-blm-spt-17westnchs
032021-blm-spt-18westnchs
032021-blm-spt-19westnchs
032021-blm-spt-20westnchs
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson