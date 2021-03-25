Watch now: Intercity football teams look to rebound in Week 2

The four Intercity football teams in action Friday night are still searching for their first victory.

Definitely one of them will achieve it.

Normal West and Bloomington square off in a Big 12 Conference game at 7 p.m. at West. Normal Community blanked the Wildcats, 14-0, while BHS suffered a heart-breaking 20-13 overtime loss at Quincy Notre Dame a week ago to open the six-game spring season.

BHS took a 13-0 lead into the fourth quarter. Notre Dame tied the game in the final 30 seconds before winning in OT.

"We couldn't get out of our own end zone. They won the field position the whole second half," said BHS head coach Scott Godfrey. "It seemed we started every drive, particularly in the fourth quarter, inside our 10. It was only a matter of time until they were going to break through giving them that many shots."

West had terrible field position most of the way against NCHS, too. The Wildcats also didn't do themselves any favor by losing four fumbles.