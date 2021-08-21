Watch now: Jack Weltha back for final season at Bloomington while switching position on offense

BLOOMINGTON — Even Jack Weltha smiles when it's mentioned he seems to be going into his eighth year as a Bloomington High School football player.

That's what happens when you start as a freshman, especially in the Big 12 Conference.

"I'm not going to lie. It's been a journey," said Weltha, who is finally entering his senior season. "I'm very thankful he (BHS head coach Scott Godfrey) gave me the opportunity to play as a freshman and a sophomore, as well. I'm continuing to try and be the best I can for my teammates."

While Weltha will be in his familiar inside linebacker spot on defense, he'll be in a different position offensively for the Raiders, who were 1-3 in last spring's abbreviated campaign when their final two games were canceled because of COVID-19 issues.

Godfrey has moved the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Weltha from guard to H-back. Being off the line of scrimmage isn't entirely new for Weltha, who was a running back in Junior Football League.

"I'm glad. I'm kind of ready to get off the line," he said. "We've talked about it a lot, but we've never had depth (in the line before). Me being a bigger kid, it's not about me but the team. Whatever I have to do to win, I'm going to do what I have to do."

Godfrey said the decision to move Weltha will help BHS as it transitions into more of a power running team such as he had during his days as head coach at Warrensburg-Latham.

"We lost a lot of pass catchers and skill guys off last year's team," said Godfrey. "With our depth in the line, we thought we could move him around. We can still utilize him in the run game as a blocker or get the ball out to him.

"We thought we could get the most out of Jack Weltha — not that we haven't already — and get more out of the player he is."

The Raiders, who last went to the playoffs in 2018, will be breaking in a new quarterback for the graduated Ben Wellman. Godfrey said the search has been narrowed to juniors Marcus Griffin, who played some tailback and slot receiver in the spring, and Barry Preston for Friday's opener against Normal Community at Fred Carlton Field.

Walker Burns, a 205-pound senior tailback who gained a team-high 205 yards in the spring, figures to get plenty of carries. He'll be running behind a veteran line that includes Tyus Jackson, Isaac Walls and Logan Kiper along with tight end Kaden Smith and, of course, Weltha.

In this era of spread offenses, the Raiders are going back to old-school smash-mouth football.

"We would like to be a hard-nosed defensively and run the ball well, be physical and take care of the football," said Godfrey. "We're like the opposite of everyone else. I love it."

So does Jackson.

"We just have to block a little harder and get some down blocks so if they (the BHS quarterbacks) don't have to pass, we have to run," he said.

Jackson returns to a veteran defensive unit that made its presence known in the spring, holding NCHS to six points and Quincy Notre Dame to 13 points in regulation. Four of Jackson's nine tackles were for lost yardage.

Returning with Jackson on the defensive front is Sam Pena and Dayveon Boone. They'll be in front of linebackers Weltha (26 tackles), Anthony Curry (24 tackles), Burns and Smith. Griffin is a returning starter in the secondary.

"I feel if everyone does their job we'll get there," said Jackson. "If linebackers fill, if defensive linemen go to their correct gaps ... I feel we have a strong defense to get to the playoffs."

The defense might have to be stout early until BHS gets comfortable with a new quarterback.

"We bring back a lot of experience to what I thought was a really good defense last year. We held some teams to low outputs," said Godfrey. "I would look for that to be a strength of the team, especially the front seven. Hopefully our offense comes along. I would like to think it won't take them long."

One thing is perplexing Godfrey — the lack of recruiting buzz for Weltha.

Weltha said he has offers from McKendree (an NAIA program) and Division II Missouri Southern State and expects a Missouri Valley Football Conference program to offer soon. He hopes to turn some eyes this fall.

Godfrey already is convinced.

"He's going to make someone really happy. Someone is going to get a four-year starter," said Godfrey. "I don't know what it is they're looking at or if it's COVID still. He's a big-time football player and someone is going to be really happy."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

