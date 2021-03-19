Watch now: Jackson Wiggins scores two touchdowns as Normal Community beats Normal West for eighth straight time

NORMAL — Normal Community High School's football team just finished off beating arch-rival Normal West for the eighth straight time.
Yet Friday night's 14-0 victory at Hancock Stadium was something even more memorable for Jackson Wiggins and his teammates, who didn't seem to want to leave the Hancock Stadium field afterwards.
Who could blame them.
"It's amazing. I really thought we wouldn't have a season," said Wiggins as the fall season was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was awesome to be out here with my brothers and we can just have a great game."
Wiggins scored the game's only two touchdowns on pass plays with Chase Mackey in the first half. The NCHS defense and special teams took care of the rest.
While it was nowhere as warm as it usually is for a season opener in late August, NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz wasn't complaining.
"It was emotional before the game just to be out here with the guys. It's been 15 months," said Drengwitz. "I'm so proud of our guys. They've stayed focused and positive. They only worried about what we can control."
NCHS' defense recovered four West fumbles. The Wildcats never got closer than NCHS' 24-yard line and that didn't come until late in the fourth quarter.
The Ironmen also had a secret weapon in Ryan Millmore. The sophomore averaged 36.9 yards on eight punts, but more importantly pinned the Wildcats inside their 5 twice and kept West battling poor field position most of the game.
"Their punter is the player of the game. He's the real deal," said West head coach Nathan Fincham.
West's defense showed it wasn't too shabby, either. The Wildcats held NCHS to 145 yards of total offense, with 77 of those coming on a pass play from Mackey to Wiggins that was stopped at the Wildcats' 2 early in the second quarter.
NCHS was held out of the end zone on that possession. But Mackey and Wiggins hooked up for a 15-yard touchdown pass with 7:09 left in the first quarter after Camden Maas recovered a West fumble at the Wildcats' 21.
Another Mass fumble recovery at West's 9 with 3:54 left in the first half set up an 8-yard Mackey-to-Wiggins touchdown. Millmore was good on both extra-point conversions.
"Obviously we need to work on some things like ball security and clean up the things on the line," said Fincham. "We hurt ourselves a lot, turning the ball over in the red zone a couple times. You're not going to win games when you do those things against these types of teams."
West played three quarterbacks. Junior Kolton Lindsey got the Wildcats in some rhythm late in the game before being stopped on downs. West had 201 yards passing between Lindsey (130), Leslie Fisher (40) and Levi Hess (31).
"Coach (Dan) Murrin (defensive coordinator) and our defensive staff and defensive players did a good job all week putting in a game plan and just trusting to play our stuff," said Drengwitz. "We trusted what we do no matter who they were playing at quarterback and what they do."
Mackey completed 7 of 17 attempts for 114 yards and was intercepted by Colton Cassady and Fisher.
Hess was West's leading rusher with 50 yards while Jamari Myer had seven receptions for 77 yards.
032021-blm-spt-4westnchs
032021-blm-spt-1westnchs
032021-blm-spt-2westnchs
032021-blm-spt-3westnchs
032021-blm-spt-5westnchs
032021-blm-spt-6westnchs
032021-blm-spt-7westnchs
032021-blm-spt-8westnchs
032021-blm-spt-9westnchs
032021-blm-spt-10westnchs
032021-blm-spt-11westnchs
032021-blm-spt-12westnchs
032021-blm-spt-13westnchs
032021-blm-spt-14westnchs
032021-blm-spt-15westnchs
032021-blm-spt-16westnchs
032021-blm-spt-17westnchs
032021-blm-spt-18westnchs
032021-blm-spt-19westnchs
032021-blm-spt-20westnchs
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson