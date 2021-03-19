Watch now: Jackson Wiggins scores two touchdowns as Normal Community beats Normal West for eighth straight time

NORMAL — Normal Community High School's football team just finished off beating arch-rival Normal West for the eighth straight time.

Yet Friday night's 14-0 victory at Hancock Stadium was something even more memorable for Jackson Wiggins and his teammates, who didn't seem to want to leave the Hancock Stadium field afterwards.

Who could blame them.

"It's amazing. I really thought we wouldn't have a season," said Wiggins as the fall season was postponed by the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was awesome to be out here with my brothers and we can just have a great game."

Wiggins scored the game's only two touchdowns on pass plays with Chase Mackey in the first half. The NCHS defense and special teams took care of the rest.

While it was nowhere as warm as it usually is for a season opener in late August, NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz wasn't complaining.