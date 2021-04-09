Watch now: Jake Slaughter helps Central Catholic cruise past Pontiac for first victory

BLOOMINGTON — Central Catholic High School's Jake Slaughter knows running behind a huge offensive line isn't such a bad deal.
"We had to focus on our line. We have the biggest line in the conference," said the junior tailback. "We just smacked them. That worked really well."
Slaughter rushed for 154 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns while catching another pass for a TD as the Saints cruised past Pontiac, 48-12, on Friday night at Bill Hundman Memorial Field for their first win of the spring season.
After playing the first two games short-handed because of a COVID-19 outbreak and then having a Wednesday game last week, Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht was relieved to have something that resembled a typical game.
"This is the first week we've played on a Friday at 7 and (the weather) was like September," said Braucht, whose team improved to 1-3. "We had a full week of practice with our entire roster and we played well. I don't know if everything lined up. Pontiac gave us everything we wanted in that first quarter. We figured out what we could do and couldn't do and tried to expose it."
The Indians (0-4) actually outgained Central Catholic in total yards, 387-345, but couldn't overcome four turnovers.
Slaughter's first touchdown on a 5-yard run gave the Saints a 6-0 lead after the first quarter. Pontiac tied the game early in the second quarter on an 18-yard TD run from junior Kodi Davis, who gained 193 yards on 33 carries. It was Pontiac's first offensive touchdown of the season.
Central Catholic upped the lead to 20-6 on Ian Whitaker's 11-yard run and quarterback Jadyn Ellison's 30-yard scamper. Then late in the first half, Tyler Sears scooped up a fumble and raced 40 yards for another score and a 27-6 halftime lead.
Slaughter took a snap in the Wildcat formation and ran for a 26-yard TD run to give the Saints a 34-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
Ellison found Slaughter near the goal line for a 25-yard scoring play before freshman quarterback Colin Hayes' 2-yard TD run and David Broadbear's sixth conversion kick gave the Saints a 48-6 lead and started a running clock with 6:38 left.
Pontiac's Aaron Adcock ended the scoring with a 3-yard run with 1:06 remaining.
"They're short-handed, no doubt," said Braucht, as Pontiac had only three seniors on its 27-player roster. "I think our guys might have thought by looking at their roster we were going to come in and run it down their throat. I knew that wasn't going to happen.
"That first quarter was back and forth. We slowly took over, protected the football and got some turnovers. Our kicking game was fantastic with the field position."
Bo Moews had a fumble recovery for the Saints that stopped Pontiac's first drive at the Saints' 9-yard line. Michael Mier and Matthew Trosino recorded interceptions for Central Catholic in the second half.
