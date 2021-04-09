Watch now: Jake Slaughter helps Central Catholic cruise past Pontiac for first victory

BLOOMINGTON — Central Catholic High School's Jake Slaughter knows running behind a huge offensive line isn't such a bad deal.

"We had to focus on our line. We have the biggest line in the conference," said the junior tailback. "We just smacked them. That worked really well."

Slaughter rushed for 154 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns while catching another pass for a TD as the Saints cruised past Pontiac, 48-12, on Friday night at Bill Hundman Memorial Field for their first win of the spring season.

After playing the first two games short-handed because of a COVID-19 outbreak and then having a Wednesday game last week, Central Catholic coach Kevin Braucht was relieved to have something that resembled a typical game.