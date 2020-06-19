Watch now: Kindred top games No. 2, state title heaven sent for Dylan Johnson, Central football

Friday night was about them as much — maybe more — than the Central players, coaches and fans.

Head coach Bobby Moews felt Gary Johnson's presence on the key pass to Dylan Johnson, a senior tight end.

"It was apropos," Moews said. "I'm sure his dad was up there jumping up and down, just so excited. And Chuck was up there with him. It was a great end to a great football season."

Again, it was the only end if an ounce of justice remains in the world, football or otherwise.

A few hours before kickoff, there was talk of destiny and reward at a pregame party for Saints' fans.

Central grad and booster club president Mark Segobiano told a reporter that words could not convey what Gary Johnson and Schanaberger meant to "not just the school, but the (Central) family."

"If that victory happens, there's going to be a lot of prayers answered … and Chuck and Gary are going to have been a big part of that," he said.

Dylan Johnson said the Saints' goal was to give their fans "something to watch and something to relish." There was agony as well, even Friday night. An early lead disappeared and quick-strike Aurora Christian had Central on its heels more than once.