Watch now: Kindred top games No. 2, state title heaven sent for Dylan Johnson, Central football

Gary Johnson had been counting down the days until his son’s senior football season at Central Catholic High School. When the Bloomington dentist died of a heart attack in June 2008, his son, Dylan, was devastated.
The season became a tribute to his father and, with a little help from above, enjoyed a perfect ending when Dylan Johnson and the Saints won the Class 4A state championship.
A year of heartache — Central’s longtime director of development Chuck Schanaberger also died of a heart attack during the Saints’ postseason run — ended in heartwarming fashion on Nov. 28, 2008.
Here is my column from that emotional title game in Champaign:
Dylan Johnson looked into the night sky Friday, his arms extended as his legs carried him deep into Aurora Christian territory. His palms were turned to the heavens, begging for the football to come down.
When it floated gently into his hands, resulting in a 38-yard gain, Central Catholic High School had a Class 4A state championship in its grasp. Beyond that, life had given back to Johnson in a wondrous, magical, storybook way.
This was how it was supposed to end … Gary Johnson steering his youngest son toward a defining play, guiding him to the ultimate victory. It was as if he leaned down, handed the ball to him and said, "Take it from here, son."
The play gave Central a first down at the Aurora Christian 10-yard line, setting up the clinching touchdown in a 37-28 win. The nightmare of June 23, when Dylan Johnson awoke to learn his 58-year-old father had died of a heart attack, was soothed by a dream realized in late November.
"I saw that ball thrown, and I didn't think I had a chance of getting it. I just kept running," Dylan Johnson said. "It just fell right in my hands. I'm pretty sure that was my dad catching that one for me."
Technical problems caused WAOE-TV viewers in Bloomington to miss a chunk of the game. Gary Johnson, a beloved Bloomington dentist, Saints' supporter and community leader, didn't miss a play from high above Memorial Stadium.
He and Chuck Schanaberger watched every second from heaven's family room, relishing the glorious end to an emotional, roller-coaster season. Schanaberger, Central's longtime director of development — known as Mr. CCHS — died of a heart attack on Nov. 11, in the midst of the Saints' playoff run.
Friday night was about them as much — maybe more — than the Central players, coaches and fans.
Head coach Bobby Moews felt Gary Johnson's presence on the key pass to Dylan Johnson, a senior tight end.
"It was apropos," Moews said. "I'm sure his dad was up there jumping up and down, just so excited. And Chuck was up there with him. It was a great end to a great football season."
Again, it was the only end if an ounce of justice remains in the world, football or otherwise.
A few hours before kickoff, there was talk of destiny and reward at a pregame party for Saints' fans.
Central grad and booster club president Mark Segobiano told a reporter that words could not convey what Gary Johnson and Schanaberger meant to "not just the school, but the (Central) family."
"If that victory happens, there's going to be a lot of prayers answered … and Chuck and Gary are going to have been a big part of that," he said.
Dylan Johnson said the Saints' goal was to give their fans "something to watch and something to relish." There was agony as well, even Friday night. An early lead disappeared and quick-strike Aurora Christian had Central on its heels more than once.
Ultimately, the Saints provided a Gatorade bath for Moews and a watershed moment for the Central fans there in person and in spirit.
"This game was almost like our lives have been through this season," all-state lineman Joe Ring said. "We came out on top. It's hopeful for the future for us.
"It's almost like the football team took the burden of everyone's pain on our backs. We told them we'd get them to state and win it, and we did that. It felt like it was a duty for us, and we did it."
Soon after, Ring rejoined the celebration in the Central locker room. It will last well beyond one night, on earth and, yes, in heaven.
