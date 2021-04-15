Watch now: More COVID shuts down Bloomington football season

Normal Community had to cancel a March 26 game against Quincy Notre Dame due to a positive case and contact tracing. The Ironmen have returned and will play at Notre Dame on Friday in a Big 12 semifinal game.

"I don't want to say our coaches or any of our players let their guard down. We've continued to do the best we could to follow safety precautions and things," said Bauman. "But it's just a matter of time until someone is going to get COVID and it's going to impact your program in a certain way. Timing-wise for us we've tried to prevent, prevent, prevent, and then when it pops up you contact trace and take the steps that mitigations and safety protocols say that you do."

The most gut-wrenching part for Godfrey was telling his 15 seniors they wouldn't put on a BHS uniform again. The Raiders finished with a 1-3 record this spring, with the lone victory ending a seven-game losing streak to rival NCHS.