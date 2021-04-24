Watch now: Myer's interception sets Normal West on path to defeat Normal Community

“With how good West is defensively and how physical they are, we knew it was going to be a little bit difficult,” said Ironmen coach Jason Drengwitz, whose top two quarterbacks were sidelined with injuries. “Hats off to Normal West. They did the things they had to do to win. But I’m extremely proud of our kids and our program. I felt like we battled to the very end.”

Justin Potts sprinted 78 yards down the left sideline for the lone NCHS touchdown with 19 seconds left in the contest. The late Potts run was NCHS’ only gain of over 15 yards all evening.

Potts and Patrick Brennan shared time at quarterback for the Ironmen with Chase Mackey and Chase Wiese unavailable.

“Justin and Patrick did an admirable job with what we asked them to do with very little prep time,” Drengwitz said. “It was a tough night offensively, but I felt our defense played really well all night long.”

Fincham lamented his team’s four turnovers but celebrated its ability to overcome the mistakes.

“We have a bit of a mental block against this team,” Fincham said. “We turn the ball over a ton for whatever reason.”