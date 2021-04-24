Watch now: Myer's interception sets Normal West on path to defeat Normal Community

NORMAL — A scoreless first half emitted strong signals that a momentum-shifting defensive play would be required to place points on the Normal Community High School scoreboard Friday.
Normal West senior Jamari Myer delivered that play and the Wildcats rode the wave to a 14-7 victory over NCHS in the third-place game of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
Myer returned an interception 17 yards to the Ironmen 15-yard line to set up the game’s first touchdown in the third quarter.
“That shifted the momentum, no doubt,” West coach Nathan Fincham said. “To break through in the third quarter with Jamari’s interception, we were able to pound them a little bit with some momentum and punch through. That kind of opened the floodgates for us a little bit.”
“I was backpedaling and saw him cut in real fast,” said Myer. “DC (Davonte Crawford) came across and tipped it. I grabbed it and took off.”
The win closed West’s spring season at 4-2 and snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Ironmen.
“Every year we’re trying to beat them. They are a really competitive team,” Myer said. “Tonight we did it. We’re going to be celebrating for sure.”
West’s frustration against its Unit 5 rival was extended by a 14-0 NCHS win in the season opener at Hancock Stadium.
“We finally got over the hurdle. I think it’s been since 2014 since we beat them,” said Fincham. “It’s been a goal of theirs all along. For them to be able to do that on their way out of this program, I couldn’t ask for a better ending.”
Three plays after Myer’s interception, Wildcats quarterback Levi Hess took a sneak 1 yard into the end zone.
West then marched 69 yards in 12 plays on its next possession. On fourth-and-6 from the 30, Hess found Crawford over the middle for the touchdown. Owen Senn’s second extra point handed West a 14-0 lead with 49 seconds left in the third quarter.
“We were pounding and trying to grind our way to the end zone. We took a chance and scored,” Hess said. “To go out my senior year and prove we weren’t the inferior team, it feels so good to win.”
Two interceptions by Isaac Reyna, one by Mayes Doggan and a Joey Fela fumble recovery handed NCHS (2-3) opportunities it was unable to convert into points.
“With how good West is defensively and how physical they are, we knew it was going to be a little bit difficult,” said Ironmen coach Jason Drengwitz, whose top two quarterbacks were sidelined with injuries. “Hats off to Normal West. They did the things they had to do to win. But I’m extremely proud of our kids and our program. I felt like we battled to the very end.”
Justin Potts sprinted 78 yards down the left sideline for the lone NCHS touchdown with 19 seconds left in the contest. The late Potts run was NCHS’ only gain of over 15 yards all evening.
Potts and Patrick Brennan shared time at quarterback for the Ironmen with Chase Mackey and Chase Wiese unavailable.
“Justin and Patrick did an admirable job with what we asked them to do with very little prep time,” Drengwitz said. “It was a tough night offensively, but I felt our defense played really well all night long.”
Fincham lamented his team’s four turnovers but celebrated its ability to overcome the mistakes.
“We have a bit of a mental block against this team,” Fincham said. “We turn the ball over a ton for whatever reason.”
West attempted several downfield passes in the first half without success. The second half saw a conservative approach with Hess frequently running the football on keepers.
“That (early passing) was more to get them to back up a little bit. They were flying up into our run game,” said Fincham. “We felt like if we could dictate tempo and wear them down a little bit, we could do what we wanted to do on offense. It just took us a while to get going.”
West rushed for 125 yards with Hess netting 71 on 20 carries. The Wildcats passed for 50 to outgain the Ironmen, 175-95, overall.
