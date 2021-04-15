Watch now: NCHS, Normal West need to win on road to advance to Big 12 Tournament championship game

"I thought he took some really good strides running the offense and making decisions and reads," said Drengwitz of Wiese. "The thing we're most proud of with him is that his decision making has helped us and he hasn't put us in any positions that are really negative. He's a smart and athletic football player and hopefully he'll only continue to get better."

While NCHS has a platoon system, Notre Dame will have several starters going both ways. That would seem to give the Ironmen a decided advantage, but Drengwitz isn't quite sure of that.

"That's just what they do and you can tell it doesn't affect them," he said. "They're not tired and are a well-conditioned team ... from what I've seen on film they seem to be pretty used to it and don't seem to get tired."

West-Peoria

The Wildcats advanced last week without playing when Champaign Centennial had a COVID-19 outbreak. That gave West a chance to heal up.

"With how quickly we had to get up and going into the season and our decrease in numbers, we had a lot of guys banged up and a lot of injured guys being out," said Fincham. "One less game hopefully will benefit us to put a better product on the field this week."