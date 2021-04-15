Watch now: NCHS, Normal West need to win on road to advance to Big 12 Tournament championship game

The Big 12 Conference decided to conduct a football tournament in the final three weeks to crown a league champion in this unique spring season.
A bonus was to give players a state playoff-type feeling without any state playoffs this year.
Getting on a bus for a three-hour ride to play an opponent you've never faced before sounds like a real playoff game, doesn't it?
That's what faces Normal Community (2-1) when it ventures to Quincy Notre Dame (4-1) for a 7 p.m. Friday semifinal game. Notre Dame, an independent, is in the Big 12 for this season only.
"We're playing a program with a lot of success and a tradition-rich program," said NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz. "They were in the (Class 3A) semifinals last year and return a lot of guys back."
Normal West (3-1) knows what lies ahead in its 7 p.m. semifinal game Friday against top-seeded Peoria High (4-1) at Peoria Stadium.
"It's all about being a track meet," said West head coach Nathan Fincham about the high-scoring Lions. "They're trying to get you into a game where you have to put up a lot of points, but you're also going to wear yourself out trying to do those different things. It's all about pressure with them from a special teams, defensive and offensive standpoint."
Bloomington's season came to an end when COVID-19 protocols shut down the program for the last two weeks (see story on A1).
NCHS-Notre Dame
The Ironmen and Raiders were supposed to square off on March 26 at NCHS. But the game was canceled because of COVID-19 issues within NCHS' program.
Drengwitz and his staff had already begun prepping for Notre Dame that week before it was called off, so they had a head start on getting ready for the Raiders.
NCHS, the No. 7 seed, is coming off a 31-14 quarterfinal victory at No. 2 Danville last Friday. Meanwhile, No. 6 Notre Dame slipped past No. 3 Peoria Notre Dame, 19-14.
"Their quarterback (Ike Wiley) is a three-year starter and a very talented player. They kind of go as he goes," said Drengwitz. "They have some challenging wide receivers. Their offensive line is big and physical. They have a veteran team with a lot of experience and a lot of guys that have played at the highest level, not only offense but defense and special teams."
Sophomore Chase Wiese will make his third straight at quarterback for NCHS with junior Chase Mackey still out with a hand injury. Wiese threw for two touchdowns against Danville while completing 13 of 18 attempts for 190 yards.
"I thought he took some really good strides running the offense and making decisions and reads," said Drengwitz of Wiese. "The thing we're most proud of with him is that his decision making has helped us and he hasn't put us in any positions that are really negative. He's a smart and athletic football player and hopefully he'll only continue to get better."
While NCHS has a platoon system, Notre Dame will have several starters going both ways. That would seem to give the Ironmen a decided advantage, but Drengwitz isn't quite sure of that.
"That's just what they do and you can tell it doesn't affect them," he said. "They're not tired and are a well-conditioned team ... from what I've seen on film they seem to be pretty used to it and don't seem to get tired."
West-Peoria
The Wildcats advanced last week without playing when Champaign Centennial had a COVID-19 outbreak. That gave West a chance to heal up.
"With how quickly we had to get up and going into the season and our decrease in numbers, we had a lot of guys banged up and a lot of injured guys being out," said Fincham. "One less game hopefully will benefit us to put a better product on the field this week."
Peoria downed Bloomington, 50-35, last week while rolling up 512 yards of total offense. Eddie Clark gained 191 yards rushing. The Lions scored 36 straight points after BHS had forged a 14-all tie.
West knows what the Lions will do. The Wildcats took a 66-36 victory over Peoria last season, but that's when quarterback Carson Camp (now at South Dakota) accounted for six touchdowns.
Peoria is averaging 50.2 points this season — and that includes a 69-19 loss to East St. Louis.
"I don't know if there's ever been a team that has stopped them. Your only hope is you can slow them down and make them do things they don't want to do," said Fincham. "You try to make them rely on guys they usually don't rely on. That's the key, try to get them out of their groove and disrupt them somehow. It's difficult to do, but that's the goal of every team."
The Wildcats will continue to use senior Levi Hess and junior Kolton Lindsey at quarterback, according to Fincham. Hess threw three TD passes in the Wildcats' last game, a 20-9 victory over Quincy Notre Dame two weeks ago.
"Every once in a while one will get the hot hand," said Fincham. "We'll see what the game needs and what we need to be able to put our best forward offensively and defensively."
Photos: Normal Community and Normal West collide at Hancock Stadium
032021-blm-spt-4westnchs
032021-blm-spt-1westnchs
032021-blm-spt-2westnchs
032021-blm-spt-3westnchs
032021-blm-spt-5westnchs
032021-blm-spt-6westnchs
032021-blm-spt-7westnchs
032021-blm-spt-8westnchs
032021-blm-spt-9westnchs
032021-blm-spt-10westnchs
032021-blm-spt-11westnchs
032021-blm-spt-12westnchs
032021-blm-spt-13westnchs
032021-blm-spt-14westnchs
032021-blm-spt-15westnchs
032021-blm-spt-16westnchs
032021-blm-spt-17westnchs
032021-blm-spt-18westnchs
032021-blm-spt-19westnchs
032021-blm-spt-20westnchs
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson