Watch now: Normal Community looks for big things from junior quarterback Chase Mackey

Linebacker Patrick Brennan, a transfer from Utah who will walk-on at Illinois State, has to sit out the first two games but will add to the defense when he has completed his eligibility requirements.

“He has to sit out 30 days from the day he started,” Drengwitz said. “He will definitely be able to help us defensively and on special teams. He’s done a really nice job acclimating and getting right into our system.”

The Ironmen jump right into the fray on Friday with a home opener against Normal West. NCHS also faces Quincy Notre Dame at home and play at Bloomington before the Big 12 Tournament takes up the final three games of the six-week season.