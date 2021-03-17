Watch now: Normal Community looks for big things from junior quarterback Chase Mackey

NORMAL — The Normal Community High School football team may have a new starting quarterback, but he’s hardly an unknown commodity.
Junior Chase Mackey is receiving Division I recruiting interest from both FBS and FCS programs as he takes over under center for the Ironmen.
“We think he’s very talented. He has a great skill set, tremendous arm talent and athleticism,” NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz said. “He’s done a great job in the offseason making himself stronger. He’s got a really sound grasp of what we’re doing. He loves playing quarterback, and he devotes a lot of time to being really good at it.”
While Aidan Oliver rushed for 574 yards and passed for 928 as the primary Ironmen quarterback in 2019, the 6-foot-3, 200-pound Mackey saw enough action as a sophomore to complete 35 of 57 passes for 340 yards and five touchdowns.
“It’s trying to create a bond with the seniors, the underclassmen, too,” Mackey said. “It’s getting routes down and being on the same page. The offensive line is young and the wide receivers are young. We’re taking advice from the seniors still on the offense and trying to be one whole unit.”
Ironmen returning starters on offense are senior receiver Jackson Wiggins, junior tight end Tyler Dwinal, senior running back Ben Larson and senior center Ben Pratt.
Junior Michael Coleman will help with the rushing duties with Hayden Lay, Terrance Washington, Kyle Thierry and Jeff Lockhart other receivers in the mix. Likely to join Pratt on the line are juniors Drew Rustemeyer, Tyler Frankowiak and Carter Elston and sophomore Cannon Mackey.
The NCHS defense is young on the front seven, but experienced in the secondary led by 2019 Pantagraph All-Area honorable mention choice cornerback Mayes Doggan.
“We’re going to have a really good defense,” Doggan said. “With the starters in the secondary, we have experience there. We have really good linebackers to stop the run and our D line is looking really good.”
Isaac Reyna also is back at cornerback as is free safety Camden Maas and rover Jude Lowery.
Slated for defensive line action are Mark Horton, Cole Wilson, Braydon Dever Zoeller, Javon Smith, Guillermo Gallardo and Zion Williams.
Drengwitz does not anticipate any two-way starters but “a handful of linemen” are cross training in case they are needed on the other side of the ball.
The top linebackers have been Tye Niekamp, Ben Bittner and Joey Fela with Hunter Redman and Collin Carpenter at the strong safety “hammer” spot.
Linebacker Patrick Brennan, a transfer from Utah who will walk-on at Illinois State, has to sit out the first two games but will add to the defense when he has completed his eligibility requirements.
“He has to sit out 30 days from the day he started,” Drengwitz said. “He will definitely be able to help us defensively and on special teams. He’s done a really nice job acclimating and getting right into our system.”
The Ironmen jump right into the fray on Friday with a home opener against Normal West. NCHS also faces Quincy Notre Dame at home and play at Bloomington before the Big 12 Tournament takes up the final three games of the six-week season.
“We’re trying to focus on the things we can control like working out hard, watching film, staying engaged and worrying about our grades,” said Drengwitz, whose team was 8-3 in 2019. “This could be a special season, a memorable season and a unique season. We want to block out all the noise and be hyper focused on whatever the task is at hand.”
