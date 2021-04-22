Watch now: Normal Community, West against each other in football finale

NORMAL — This is not the game either Normal Community or Normal West wanted to play. Both would rather be in the Big 12 Conference Football Tournament's championship game.
Yet facing each other should add a little spice to what might have been a ho-hum third-place affair which ends the season. It also brings this abbreviated COVID-19 campaign full circle.
NCHS (2-2), which earned a 14-0 victory in the season opener against West on March 19 at Hancock Stadium, entertains the Wildcats (3-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Big 12's third-place contest. It will be Senior Night for the Ironmen's only home game.
"Any time you get a chance to heighten the end of the year to play your crosstown rival that you've had great battles with and the kids know each other, that definitely adds some excitement and enthusiasm that maybe wouldn't be there if you were playing someone else," said NCHS head coach Jason Drengwitz. "This brings something extra to the game, for sure."
After falling 40-33 to top-seeded Peoria High last week, West head coach Nathan Fincham immediately informed his team they would be facing NCHS in a week. Quincy Notre Dame downed the Ironmen, 23-5, in the other Big 12 semifinal.
That gives West's large senior class another opportunity to beat NCHS for the first time to close out their careers. The Ironmen own an eight-game winning streak in the series.
"Usually when you lose a game like that against a team like Peoria, usually the whole next week you're moping around and not really into it," said Fincham. "Rivalry games bring out the best. They (the West players) are excited and flying around and having fun. It's been a good week of practice."
West used three quarterbacks in the opener against NCHS, but four turnovers doomed the Wildcats' chances. Senior Levi Hess and junior Kolton Lindsey have settled into the quarterback position, with Hess used more for running and Lindsey for passing.
NCHS won't have Chase Mackey this time against West. The junior quarterback hurt his hand on the first play against the Wildcats, but played the entire game and threw two touchdown passes to Jackson Wiggins. The next day, NCHS found Mackey suffered a broken index finger that didn't require surgery, but has kept him on the sidelines.
Sophomore Chad Wiese will get his fourth start at quarterback for the Ironmen.
Drengwitz said NCHS must avoid pre-snap penalties which hurt against QND. Defensively, Drengwitz felt a couple breakdowns cost the Ironmen.
"I expect it to be a real physical, energetic defensive battle, but hopefully more points," said Drengwitz. "But we'll take whatever. High scoring would be great, but low scoring and hopefully we come out on the right side."
Last week's physical battle against Peoria took a toll on West, according to Fincham. He's hoping everyone can play. There also is plenty of motivation for the Wildcats.
"It (the losing streak to NCHS) weighs heavily on their minds and they're very aware Normal West does not have a very good history against Normal Community," said Fincham. "Since I've been here as assistant or head coach, I think we've won three times (in 14 years). It's a matter of stepping up and rising to the challenge and beating them to get over the hump."
Central, U High on road
Central Catholic and University High will be on the road for their finales. The Saints (1-4) take on Prairie Central (3-1) in Fairbury while U High (2-3) travels to Jacksonville (3-2). Both games are at 7 p.m.
Bloomington called off its last two games because of COVID-19 issues.
Photos: Normal Community and Normal West collide at Hancock Stadium
