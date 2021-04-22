Watch now: Normal Community, West find their way back against each other in football finale

Drengwitz said NCHS must avoid pre-snap penalties which hurt against QND. Defensively, Drengwitz felt a couple breakdowns cost the Ironmen.

"I expect it to be a real physical, energetic defensive battle, but hopefully more points," said Drengwitz. "But we'll take whatever. High scoring would be great, but low scoring and hopefully we come out on the right side."

Last week's physical battle against Peoria took a toll on West, according to Fincham. He's hoping everyone can play. There also is plenty of motivation for the Wildcats.

"It (the losing streak to NCHS) weighs heavily on their minds and they're very aware Normal West does not have a very good history against Normal Community," said Fincham. "Since I've been here as assistant or head coach, I think we've won three times (in 14 years). It's a matter of stepping up and rising to the challenge and beating them to get over the hump."

Central, U High on road

Central Catholic and University High will be on the road for their finales. The Saints (1-4) take on Prairie Central (3-1) in Fairbury while U High (2-3) travels to Jacksonville (3-2). Both games are at 7 p.m.

Bloomington called off its last two games because of COVID-19 issues.

