Watch now: Normal West breaks through with win over Normal Community

NORMAL – The Normal West High School football team broke through in the second half of a defensive battle and secured the elusive victory the Wildcats had been searching for.
West quarterback Levi Hess ran for one touchdown and passed to Davonte Crawford for another as the Wildcats snapped an eight-game losing streak to Normal Community with a 14-7 victory at NCHS in the third place game of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.
“We finally got over the hurdle. I think it’s been since 2014 since we beat them,” West coach Nathan Fincham said. “It’s been a goal of theirs all along. For them to be able to do that on their way out of this program, I couldn’t ask for a better ending.”
The Wildcats finished the spring season at 4-2, while the Ironmen ended at 2-3.
“It means so much,” said Hess. “To go out my senior year and do that and prove we weren’t the inferior team, it feels so good to win.”
The teams entered halftime in a scoreless tie. An interception and 17-yard return by Jamari Myer put the Wildcats at the NCHS 15-yard line.
Three plays later, Hess took a sneak 1 yard into the end zone for the game’s first points.
The Wildcats marched 69 yards in 12 plays on their next possession. On fourth-and-6 from the 30, Hess found Crawford over the middle for the touchdown.
Owen Senn’s second extra point handed West a 14-0 lead with 49 seconds left in the third quarter.
“With how good West is defensively and how physical they are, we knew it was going to be a little bit difficult,” said NCHS coach Jason Drengwitz, whose top two quarterbacks are sidelined with injuries. “Hats off to Normal West. They did the things they had to do to win. But I’m extremely proud of our kids and our program. I felt like we battled to the very end.”
Justin Potts sprinted 78 yards down the left sideline for the lone Ironmen touchdown with 19 seconds left in the contest.
The late Potts run pushed NCHS’ total offense yardage to 95. West rushed for 125 yards with Hess netting 71 on 20 carries and passed for 50.
The Ironmen had defeated West, 14-0, in the season opener at Hancock Stadium.
Isaac Reyna registered two interceptions for NCHS.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt