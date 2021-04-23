Watch now: Normal West breaks through with win over Normal Community

NORMAL – The Normal West High School football team broke through in the second half of a defensive battle and secured the elusive victory the Wildcats had been searching for.

West quarterback Levi Hess ran for one touchdown and passed to Davonte Crawford for another as the Wildcats snapped an eight-game losing streak to Normal Community with a 14-7 victory at NCHS in the third place game of the Big 12 Conference Tournament.

“We finally got over the hurdle. I think it’s been since 2014 since we beat them,” West coach Nathan Fincham said. “It’s been a goal of theirs all along. For them to be able to do that on their way out of this program, I couldn’t ask for a better ending.”

The Wildcats finished the spring season at 4-2, while the Ironmen ended at 2-3.

“It means so much,” said Hess. “To go out my senior year and do that and prove we weren’t the inferior team, it feels so good to win.”

The teams entered halftime in a scoreless tie. An interception and 17-yard return by Jamari Myer put the Wildcats at the NCHS 15-yard line.