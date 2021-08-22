Watch now: Normal West football expects to remain strong

NORMAL — Restock. Reload. But don’t call it a rebuild for the Normal West High School football team.

“We were super talented last year. We had eight two-way starters by the end of the year,” West coach Nathan Fincham said. “But the way last season went, a lot of guys had opportunities to play. With injuries and COVID-type situations, a lot of juniors were able to step up and give us some help where needed.”

The Wildcats were 4-2 in the spring season with three quarterbacks seeing playing time.

One of those, senior Kolton Lindsey, will start under center Friday when West opens its season at home against O’Fallon.

“Kolton and Jayden (Mangruem) are our guys right now,” said Fincham. “I anticipate at some point both of them will have a role in what we’re doing. We’re going to open with the more experienced guy.”

Recommended for you…

Lindsey has worked on “getting my rhythm correct. I’m not just throwing to an open guy, I’m throwing the ball on time. I’m trying to make the right read more.”

West boasted two standout receivers last spring. Corey Walker has graduated and moved on to Western Michigan. Max Ziebarth, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound Illinois State recruit, is back.

“We’re extremely talented on both sides of the ball. Practices have been really physical,” Ziebarth said. “The defense punches and the offense punches back the next day. We have a lot of talent coming in replacing those guys who left last year.”

Fincham fully expects Ziebarth to become a focus of opposing defenses.

“We’ve already seen it in 7-on-7. They will roll their coverage toward him or double team him,” said the West coach. “People are going to know where he’s at. But we’ve got enough guys to help compensate.”

Several backs are contending for carries, including Jono Edmonson, Lenelle Higgins, Damien Harris and Brian Fuss.

Jamarcus Webb, Wesley McCloud and Matthew Marsaglia will join Ziebarth as receivers.

Left tackle Dylan Duvall, a 260-pound senior, is the lone returning offensive line starter. Vying to fill out that line are Nick Barnett, Mason Tellor, Drake Gibbs, Ben Jorczak, Ty Upton and Cole Kinder.

Fuss will play nose tackle on defense, a rare coupling for someone who will also carry the football.

“He’s an athletic defensive tackle,” Fincham said. “He’s just a hard-nosed kid that runs super hard and gets you yards every time.”

Fuss is enthused about the West defense’s potential.

“The strength of our defense is we have a lot of heart out there,” said Fuss. “We don’t have a lot of size, but we have 11 guys who want to get to the football every play.”

An occasional defensive end this spring, Ziebarth will see more time there this fall.

“The mindset I started taking on a year or two ago is if you’ve got a guy that can play like that, you’ve got to play them on both sides and see what they can do for you,” Fincham said.

Tristan Glover will man a defensive line spot in front of a linebacker crew of Dylan Wert, Fisher, Preston Rhode and James Daniels.

Junior Jacob Davis is the most experienced defensive back with Xavier Edwards, Tanner Cupples and Wyanye Hosea also in the secondary.

“They should be our strength again,” said Fincham of his defense.

Soccer player Owen Senn will again serve as West’s punter and place-kicker.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.