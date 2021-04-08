 Skip to main content
Watch now: Normal West football game against Centennial canceled
NORMAL — The Normal West High School football team’s game against Champaign Centennial in the Big 12 Conference Tournament scheduled for Saturday at Champaign has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Centennial team.

“It will count as a victory and we will play the winner of Peoria High and Bloomington (next week),” West athletic director Wes Temples said Thursday. “I feel bad for our kids. They are so limited in how much they get to play anyway. But you can only worry about what you can control.”

Temples is trying to schedule another game for this weekend but as of Thursday afternoon had not had any success.

The win moves West's record to 3-1.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

