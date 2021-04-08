Watch now: Normal West football game against Centennial canceled

NORMAL — The Normal West High School football team’s game against Champaign Centennial in the Big 12 Conference Tournament scheduled for Saturday at Champaign has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Centennial team.

“It will count as a victory and we will play the winner of Peoria High and Bloomington (next week),” West athletic director Wes Temples said Thursday. “I feel bad for our kids. They are so limited in how much they get to play anyway. But you can only worry about what you can control.”