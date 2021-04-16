Watch now: Normal West gives itself a chance but comes up short in Big 12 semifinal loss to Peoria High

Peoria led the entire game after taking an 8-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. But West's defense stopped the Lions on downs twice in the fourth quarter before Fisher's recovery of a Clark fumble at the Wildcats' 12.

"That was more than we wanted. They did a good job getting some run stops in the game," said Peoria coach Tim Thornton. "We did a bad job putting ourselves being the chains several times.

"The way we operate, if we're ahead of the chains or on the chains, we're in good shape. If we get in long yardage, that plays into their advantage. I said before the game they're a well-coached team and play hard. They do good stuff."

Quarterback Levi Hess broke off a 71-yard TD run on the Wildcats' first play to cut Peoria's lead to 8-6. Fisher's 5-yard run and an Owen Senn conversion kick drew the Wildcats within 16-13 after the first quarter.

After Beckum's third and fourth TD runs put the Lions ahead 28-13, Hess lobbed a pass into the corner of the end zone that Walker pulled down for a 3-yard TD on the last play of the first half to chop the Lions' lead to 28-19.

Clark's 50-yard run and Beckham's 1-yard run upped Peoria's advantage to 40-19.