Watch now: Normal West gives itself a chance but comes up short in Big 12 semifinal loss to Peoria High

PEORIA — All Normal West High School's football team wanted against Peoria High was a chance in the fourth quarter Friday night.
When Leslie Fisher jumped on a fumble with 2:06 left, the Wildcats' wish was delivered.
A 38-yard pass from Kolton Lindsey to Max Ziebarth quickly got West to midfield. But on fourth-and-five from the Lions' 45, a pass in the flat to Corey Walker came up a yard short of a first down with 1:11 left and sealed top-seeded Peoria's 40-33 victory in a Big 12 Tournament semifinal game.
"Their size is unbelievable. They put quite a pounding on you," said West head coach Nathan Fincham. "For us to stick around as long as we did to give ourselves a chance, a lot of credit to these players for staying with it and not giving up."
Peoria (5-1) outgained the Wildcats in total yardage, 501-268, in advancing to next Friday's championship game against Quincy Notre Dame.
West, the No. 4 seed, will end the spring season against the team it started. The Wildcats (3-2) face Unit 5 rival Normal Community at NCHS in the Big 12 third-place game. NCHS took a 14-0 victory in the March 19 season opener at Hancock Stadium.
The Lions used 331 yards rushing from tailback Eddie Clark and five rushing touchdowns from quarterback Darius Beckham to ease past the Wildcats.
Peoria led the entire game after taking an 8-0 lead less than two minutes into the game. But West's defense stopped the Lions on downs twice in the fourth quarter before Fisher's recovery of a Clark fumble at the Wildcats' 12.
"That was more than we wanted. They did a good job getting some run stops in the game," said Peoria coach Tim Thornton. "We did a bad job putting ourselves being the chains several times.
"The way we operate, if we're ahead of the chains or on the chains, we're in good shape. If we get in long yardage, that plays into their advantage. I said before the game they're a well-coached team and play hard. They do good stuff."
Quarterback Levi Hess broke off a 71-yard TD run on the Wildcats' first play to cut Peoria's lead to 8-6. Fisher's 5-yard run and an Owen Senn conversion kick drew the Wildcats within 16-13 after the first quarter.
After Beckum's third and fourth TD runs put the Lions ahead 28-13, Hess lobbed a pass into the corner of the end zone that Walker pulled down for a 3-yard TD on the last play of the first half to chop the Lions' lead to 28-19.
Clark's 50-yard run and Beckham's 1-yard run upped Peoria's advantage to 40-19.
Lindsey took over for Hess and threw a slant route that Jamari Myer took all the way for a 49-yard touchdown near the end of the third quarter.
Walker hauled in a 12-yard scoring pass from Lindsey with 5:07 left and Senn's kick brought the Wildcats within seven points.
"We never gave up and showed that there and fought to the end of every drive," said Hess.
Hess led the Wildcats with 108 yards rushing. Lindsey, who was under intense pressure from Peoria's blitz, completed 8 of 21 attempts for 137 yards.
Photos: Normal West takes on Peoria High at Peoria Stadium
