Watch now: Normal West rally falls just short against Peoria High i

PEORIA — Levi Hess and his Normal West High School football teammates knew Peoria High would come at them nonstop all night Friday.
The Lions have only one speed, both offensively and defensively, and never let off the gas.
Well, Peoria found the Wildcats' fortitude and desire was pretty strong, too.
"Our defense really picked it up in the second half and just gave ourselves a chance to score and get some touchdowns and come back," said Hess, a senior linebacker/quarterback.
Corey Walker used his 6-foot-6, 245-pound frame to catch two touchdown passes for the Wildcats and keep them within striking range during a Big 12 Conference Tournament semifinal game at Peoria Stadium.
However, the Lions finally stopped Walker when it mattered most. On fourth-and-5 from Peoria's 45-yard line with just over a minute left, a physically exhausted Walker was held a yard short as the top-seeded Lions escaped with a 40-33 victory.
"He's a helluva player. He's a D-I kid for a reason," said Peoria coach Tim Thornton of Walker, a Western Michigan recruit. "I thought our smaller DBs (defensive backs) did a good job matching up and doing the best they could. They did it for a long time and it was long enough."
The fourth-seeded Wildcats fell to 3-2 and will face Unit 5 rival Normal Community next Friday at NCHS in the Big 12's third-place game. The Lions travel to Quincy Notre Dame for the championship.
Peoria (5-1), which came in averaging 50.2 points per game, seemed intent on rolling up the points against the Wildcats.
Tailback Eddie Clark piled up 331 yards rushing and quarterback Darius Beckham ran for five touchdowns. Peoria outgained West, 501-268, in total yardage.
"He's dynamite and explosive," said Thornton of Clark. "He hits the hole hard and has real good vision. He works well with our offensive line, for sure."
The Lions never trailed after Beckum's 11-yard TD run and a two-point conversion pass gave them an 8-0 lead with only 91 seconds elapsed.
Yet the Wildcats showed early they wouldn't buckle. Hess broke off a 71-yard run into the end zone on West's first play to cut the gap to 8-6.
Hess lobbed a 3-yard TD pass to Walker in the corner of the end zone on the last play of the first half to draw the Wildcats within 28-19 at the break.
Even though the Lions used a 50-yard Clark TD run and Beckum's fifth score to go ahead 40-19 late in the third quarter, West refused to buckle.
"They rely on (other teams) to get down early and give up," said West head coach Nathan Fincham. "Credit to these guys for keep on battling."
Needing to throw to come back, West brought in junior Kolton Lindsey at quarterback. Despite the Lions bringing pressure and blitzing on almost every play, Lindsey rallied the Wildcats.
Jamari Myer turned a slant pattern into a 49-yard TD pass as the Lions' lead was chopped to 40-26 heading to the fourth quarter.
Peoria then turned the ball over on downs twice and also punted, something the Lions rarely do even when deep in their own territory. When Walker turned a pass into the flat for a 12-yard touchdown and Owen Senn kicked the extra point, the Wildcats trailed by seven with 5:07 left.
Clark ripped off runs of 26 and 33 yards to help the Lions drive deep into West territory. But Clark then fumbled and West's Leslie Fisher jumped on the ball at the Wildcats' 12 with 2:06 left.
Lindsey beat an all-out blitz and lofted a pass that Max Ziebarth grabbed for a 38-yard gain to midfield. After two incompletions and a 5-yard pass to Myer, the Wildcats couldn't convert on the fourth-down pass to Walker.
"We got enough stops we had a chance to win or tie the game," said Fincham. "We just couldn't connect on just a few plays and a drop here or there."
Hess paced West with 108 yards rushing while Lindsey completed 8 of 21 attempts for 137 yards. Defensively, Hess had 11 tackles and Jonathan Thurman seven.
Fincham felt his team's spirits were lifted shortly afterwards when he told them they would get another crack against NCHS. The Ironmen downed West, 14-0, in the season opener at Hancock Stadium.
"It's a little bittersweet moment to play them again," said Hess. "But it will be exciting for us."
