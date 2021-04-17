Watch now: Normal West rally falls just short against Peoria High i

Even though the Lions used a 50-yard Clark TD run and Beckum's fifth score to go ahead 40-19 late in the third quarter, West refused to buckle.

"They rely on (other teams) to get down early and give up," said West head coach Nathan Fincham. "Credit to these guys for keep on battling."

Needing to throw to come back, West brought in junior Kolton Lindsey at quarterback. Despite the Lions bringing pressure and blitzing on almost every play, Lindsey rallied the Wildcats.

Jamari Myer turned a slant pattern into a 49-yard TD pass as the Lions' lead was chopped to 40-26 heading to the fourth quarter.

Peoria then turned the ball over on downs twice and also punted, something the Lions rarely do even when deep in their own territory. When Walker turned a pass into the flat for a 12-yard touchdown and Owen Senn kicked the extra point, the Wildcats trailed by seven with 5:07 left.

Clark ripped off runs of 26 and 33 yards to help the Lions drive deep into West territory. But Clark then fumbled and West's Leslie Fisher jumped on the ball at the Wildcats' 12 with 2:06 left.