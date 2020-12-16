Watch now: Normal West's Corey Walker signs with Western Michigan

NORMAL – The top recruiter responsible for getting Normal West High School’s Corey Walker to Western Michigan isn’t even associated with the Broncos’ football program.
Having older brother Brandon Walker already in Kalamazoo as part of the Western Michigan soccer team made it all the easier for Corey to sign a national letter of intent to play football with the Broncos on Wednesday.
“He was the main recruiter getting me there,” Corey said. “He’s always been one of my biggest influences. It will be good to spend two to three more years with him there.”
Corey Walker is a 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive end. Walker earned Pantagraph All-Area honors as a junior after catching six touchdown passes. He also was a second team Pantagraph All-Area selection in basketball after averaging 12.2 points as a junior.
“It’s a great program overall. It will be a fun experience playing there,” Walker said of Western Michigan. “That was my dream to play at the next level. They send a lot of good guys to the league (NFL).”
According to Broncos coach Tim Lester, Walker is a “great, long athlete that moves well in space and is explosive. He’s familiar to the university as his brother is on the soccer team. He was a captain for his team and we look forward to him bringing that leadership here.”
Walker originally committed to Illinois State in June. But by July, Walker had changed his mind.
“At first, it felt like a good fit for me. I didn’t have any other options besides a Division II school,” said Walker. “It was tough but I talked to my family a lot, and it felt like the right fit for me. I felt like ISU wanted me, but at Western I felt like they needed me more.”
Walker still hopes to get in a senior football and basketball season at Normal West.
“In football, we have one of the best senior classes we’ve had in awhile. We’re super close,” Walker said. “I really feel like we have something to prove this year, and we’re ready to do that. Basketball, it feels like there is a lot of doubt with COVID. I definitely hope to play basketball still.”
Also announced as a Western Michigan signee is Kadinn Morris of Lincoln. Morris is a 6-3, 235-pound tight end who attends Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin.
Lester called Morris an “athletic tight end who is a receiving threat with natural catching ability and is a tough blocker. Kadinn is a multi-sport athlete who has been a leader for his teams, especially during these uncertain times and is a great addition to the tight end room.”
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!