Watch now: Normal West's Corey Walker signs with Western Michigan

NORMAL – The top recruiter responsible for getting Normal West High School’s Corey Walker to Western Michigan isn’t even associated with the Broncos’ football program.

Having older brother Brandon Walker already in Kalamazoo as part of the Western Michigan soccer team made it all the easier for Corey to sign a national letter of intent to play football with the Broncos on Wednesday.

“He was the main recruiter getting me there,” Corey said. “He’s always been one of my biggest influences. It will be good to spend two to three more years with him there.”

Corey Walker is a 6-foot-6, 240-pound defensive end. Walker earned Pantagraph All-Area honors as a junior after catching six touchdown passes. He also was a second team Pantagraph All-Area selection in basketball after averaging 12.2 points as a junior.

“It’s a great program overall. It will be a fun experience playing there,” Walker said of Western Michigan. “That was my dream to play at the next level. They send a lot of good guys to the league (NFL).”