Watch now: Olympia's Ethan Davis runs wild, continues year of senior milestones

Most will prefer just to forget this school year because of COVID-19 and how it alerted anything and everything. There there is Ethan Davis.
The Olympia High School senior will remember 2021 quite fondly for the rest of his life.
Davis added another chapter to his incredible year Saturday in the football finale at Pontiac. The quarterback rushed for a school-record 371 yards and scored five touchdowns as the Spartans capped off a 4-2 season with a 38-18 victory against the Indians.
"It was definitely a surprise. I didn't see it coming at all," said Davis, who also had an interception in the game. "I knew I had some long runs in that game, but I didn't think about it during the game. That wasn't the worry during the game. We were just trying to get down and score every time we could."
When sports resumed in January, the 5-foot-10, 165-pound Davis was a guard for the basketball team. In the Spartans' seventh game, he erupted for a school-record 42 points against Rantoul.
So which senior milestone is more meaningful to Davis?
"I would probably say football," said Davis. "Going through everything we have with Coach (Eric) Lyons and all the work we've put in to be where we've been over the years has been special to me. They're both things to remember, but I think the football is at the top of my list."
Davis' rushing record, which came on only 19 carries, broke Grant Kessinger's school mark of 365 yards against St. Thomas More last season, which came in the fall of 2019.
When Davis busted a 79-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, it put him past Kessinger's record. Considering Davis doubled his season yardage total in one game, no one saw this coming much like in February when he set the basketball record after not scoring more than 14 points in any of the first six games.
"It was a combination of things. Because we're a triple-option offense we try to take what the defense gives us," said Lyons. "They were running what we could a Bear (five-man) front, and when we see that front that's the play we call. Our guys upfront did the best job of executing as they have all year, and Ethan did a great job taking advantage of the opportunity that was presented for him."
Davis didn't get much of a chance to take a rest from football. He was out on the baseball practice field Monday and played in his first game on Tuesday against Metamora.
Basketball and football are in Davis' past now. He is going to Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield to play baseball. Davis is a pitcher and shortstop for the Spartans and has been on the varsity since his freshman year.
"I told him all he has to do now is go out and pitch a perfect game in baseball and then he can have the three single-greatest performances of any three-sport athlete of all-time at Olympia High School," said Lyons, laughing.
Ince starts fast
Normal Community freshman Ali Ince was unstoppable during cross country season in the fall. She has begun the track and field season the same way.
In a season-opening meet last Friday at Stanford, Ince broke the NCHS school record in the 3,200-meter run with a FAT time of 10 minutes, 40.1 seconds. By the way, it was her first-ever 3,200.
To top the night off, Ince anchored the winning 1,600 relay with a 400 split time of 56.5.
"It was the most amazing combo of races I've ever seen," said NCHS veteran coach Tom Patten.
Other noteworthy performances last week were University High's Colton Naffziger clearing 15 feet, 5¾ inches, the No. 1 performance in the state, at the Olympia meet and Bloomington's Lillianna Ifft setting a school record in the pole vault at 12-6 at Urbana.
All-state manager
Ever seen an All-State basketball player carrying water bottles during the football season? That just happened at Prairie Central.
Senior Trey Bazzell, a first-team Class 2A All-Stater who averaged 23.2 points and 7.7 rebounds, was recruited by Hawks head football coach Andrew Quain — along with Bazzell's basketball and golf teammates Payton Dunahee, Andy Krenz and Rylie Vaughan — to help out in this unique spring season.
"One of the rules with COVID is every kid was supposed to have their own water bottle. We had 40-something kids dressed," said Quain. "Usually we have 12 water bottles for the whole team and one kid brings out the 12 bottles and everybody grabs a bottle.
"The seniors said we have to have someone who is not your typical water boys who are kind of lost in space and you're yelling at them you need water. I wanted to have some smart kids who knew what was going on. Those guys had a lot of fun and enjoyed being around on the sidelines."
From AD to assistant coach
Stan Lewis retired last spring after 14 years as Normal West's athletic director. However, Lewis hasn't completely left the Wildcats' program.
West head baseball coach Chris Hawkins recruited Lewis to join his staff as an assistant coach this spring. Lewis has plenty of baseball experience and was Champaign Centennial's head coach for seven years. He took the Chargers to the 1999 Class AA State Tournament, beating West in the sectional finals.
Lewis serves as West's first base coach and works with the infielders.
"I started once I heard he was retiring, started planting the seeds," said Hawkins. "We are in a men's fellowship on Friday mornings and have been since he came to Normal West. We've had a lot of conversations outside of athletics, about life and other things.
"I knew that baseball background. He was one of my mentors over the last 14 years. He's a baseball man. I knew he was going to have some time on his hands and I thought, man, why wouldn't I try to grab him."
