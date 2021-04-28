Watch now: Olympia's Ethan Davis runs wild, continues year of senior milestones

Davis' rushing record, which came on only 19 carries, broke Grant Kessinger's school mark of 365 yards against St. Thomas More last season, which came in the fall of 2019.

When Davis busted a 79-yard TD run in the fourth quarter, it put him past Kessinger's record. Considering Davis doubled his season yardage total in one game, no one saw this coming much like in February when he set the basketball record after not scoring more than 14 points in any of the first six games.

"It was a combination of things. Because we're a triple-option offense we try to take what the defense gives us," said Lyons. "They were running what we could a Bear (five-man) front, and when we see that front that's the play we call. Our guys upfront did the best job of executing as they have all year, and Ethan did a great job taking advantage of the opportunity that was presented for him."

Davis didn't get much of a chance to take a rest from football. He was out on the baseball practice field Monday and played in his first game on Tuesday against Metamora.

Basketball and football are in Davis' past now. He is going to Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield to play baseball. Davis is a pitcher and shortstop for the Spartans and has been on the varsity since his freshman year.