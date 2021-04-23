Watch now: Prairie Central rolls to season-ending football victory against Central Catholic

Logan Steidinger's interception on the game's third play set up Casner's 2-yard touchdown run with 9:34 left in the first quarter. King's conversion pass to Cooper Palmore gave the Hawks a quick 8-0 lead.

Swiech broke free for a 38-yard scoring run and 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Sophomore Camden Palmore added a 23-yard TD run followed by King racing 48 and 18 yards into the end zone for a 33-0 lead.

The Saints scored late in the first half on Jadyn Ellison's 5-yard pass to Ian Whitaker. David Broadbear's conversion kick cut the Hawks' lead to 33-7 at the intermission.

Casner's 2-yard run and Swiech's 51-yard scamper upped Prairie Central's advantage to 49-7 with 9:34 left in the third quarter to trigger a running clock.

The Hawks' final touchdown came on Owen Rafferty's 17-yard run in the fourth quarter. Ellison ended the scoring with a 35-yard pass to Jakob Sheppelman with 1:47 left.

"Prairie Central is a very good team and you have to match their intensity. I didn't feel we did that early in the ball game," said Saints head coach Kevin Braucht. "I felt like we did in the second quarter. As a good senior-led football team they came out in the third quarter and amped it up."