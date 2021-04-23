Watch now: Prairie Central rolls to season-ending football victory against Central Catholic

FAIRBURY — Prairie Central High School's seniors made the memory of their last game in a Hawks uniform something special.
The Hawks scored the first five times they had the ball and never let up. Seniors Austin Swiech, Kaden King and Connor Casner scored two touchdowns each as Prairie Central ended the spring season with a resounding 55-13 victory against Central Catholic.
"There's some really mixed emotions," said Prairie Central head coach Andrew Quain. "We're really excited to get the win over such a great program. We know this is our seniors' last game. It's an odd feeling and not one I know I fully prepared for. We're proud of the effort."
The Hawks finished with a 4-1 record while the Saints ended 1-5.
Swiech had only four carries, but piled up 113 yards rushing. King added 88 yards rushing and Casner 84. Prairie Central gained 381 of its 386 total yards on the ground as King completed 1 of 2 pass attempts.
Logan Steidinger's interception on the game's third play set up Casner's 2-yard touchdown run with 9:34 left in the first quarter. King's conversion pass to Cooper Palmore gave the Hawks a quick 8-0 lead.
Swiech broke free for a 38-yard scoring run and 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Sophomore Camden Palmore added a 23-yard TD run followed by King racing 48 and 18 yards into the end zone for a 33-0 lead.
The Saints scored late in the first half on Jadyn Ellison's 5-yard pass to Ian Whitaker. David Broadbear's conversion kick cut the Hawks' lead to 33-7 at the intermission.
Casner's 2-yard run and Swiech's 51-yard scamper upped Prairie Central's advantage to 49-7 with 9:34 left in the third quarter to trigger a running clock.
The Hawks' final touchdown came on Owen Rafferty's 17-yard run in the fourth quarter. Ellison ended the scoring with a 35-yard pass to Jakob Sheppelman with 1:47 left.
"Prairie Central is a very good team and you have to match their intensity. I didn't feel we did that early in the ball game," said Saints head coach Kevin Braucht. "I felt like we did in the second quarter. As a good senior-led football team they came out in the third quarter and amped it up."
The Saints finished with 213 yards of total offense. Central Catholic's top offensive threat, junior tailback Jake Slaughter, didn't play because of a hamstring injury.