Watch now: Prairie Central rushes past Pontiac in Livingston County rivalry game

PONTIAC – Facing Pontiac is hardly just another game for the Prairie Central High School football team.
“In school, you’re walking down the hall and it’s ‘hey guys, we’re playing Pontiac this week.’ Everybody was looking forward to this game all week,” Hawks tailback Connor Casner said. “It was a great game. Everybody played hard.”
Casner and quarterback Kaden King combined for 271 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as the Hawks handled their Livingston County rival, 47-6, at Williamson Field.
“Everybody was looking forward to playing them,” said King. “It was a slow start, but once we got going we started putting points up on the board.”
The Hawks improved to 3-1 while outgaining Pontiac in total offense, 392-113.
After Pontiac (0-5) stopped the Hawks on their initial possession, Prairie Central took a 12-0 lead on a pair of 7-yard touchdown bursts from Casner.
“They had a good game plan there. They did us up a little bit different on defense and tried to work the clock on us,” Hawks coach Andrew Quain said. “We had to grind it out early. But we had some really big plays the second quarter that pulled us away.”
The Prairie Central lead grew to 19-0 when King broke free for a 78-yard touchdown romp. On the Hawks’ next play from scrimmage, Casner cast aside a tackler at midfield and sprinted 56 yards into the end zone.
“The line blocked great. The quarterback made good reads,” Casner said. “I just picked a hole and ran the seam. That’s all you got to do. It’s football.”
With 62 seconds remaining before halftime, King, under a heavy rush, hit Logan Steidinger in stride for a 54-yard touchdown pass.
“I saw my wide receiver had a mismatch,” said King. “Once he got a step on the guy, I tossed it up and let my receiver do the work.”
The Hawks carried a 33-0 lead into halftime while limiting Pontiac to a net of minus 12 yards rushing.
“They played really good football. There were a lot of negative plays and third and longs,” Quain said of his defense. “Coach (Dan) Groce and the defensive staff did a great job this week.”
A 3-yard touchdown run from Austin Swiech — who gave Prairie Central favorable first-half field position with his punt returns — and a two-point conversion pass from Seth Rigsby to DJ Lewis after an errant point after snap pushed the Hawks lead to 41-0 and invoked a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
Pontiac reached the scoreboard on a 20-yard TD run by Kodi Davis. Prairie Central’s final touchdown was an 11-yard Owen Rafferty rush into the end zone.
The Hawks gained 338 of their yards on the ground as Casner amassed 178 on 14 carries and King added 93 on six attempts.
The Indians had just 20 available players.
“They are as good of a team with what they do as we’ll see,” Pontiac coach Alan Kuchefski said. “We knew this was a tall order for us based on numbers, size and strength and speed.”
Davis led the Indians with 65 yards rushing on 21 carries.
