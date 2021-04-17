Watch now: Prairie Central rushes past Pontiac in Livingston County rivalry game

PONTIAC – Facing Pontiac is hardly just another game for the Prairie Central High School football team.

“In school, you’re walking down the hall and it’s ‘hey guys, we’re playing Pontiac this week.’ Everybody was looking forward to this game all week,” Hawks tailback Connor Casner said. “It was a great game. Everybody played hard.”

Casner and quarterback Kaden King combined for 271 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as the Hawks handled their Livingston County rival, 47-6, at Williamson Field.

“Everybody was looking forward to playing them,” said King. “It was a slow start, but once we got going we started putting points up on the board.”

The Hawks improved to 3-1 while outgaining Pontiac in total offense, 392-113.

After Pontiac (0-5) stopped the Hawks on their initial possession, Prairie Central took a 12-0 lead on a pair of 7-yard touchdown bursts from Casner.

“They had a good game plan there. They did us up a little bit different on defense and tried to work the clock on us,” Hawks coach Andrew Quain said. “We had to grind it out early. But we had some really big plays the second quarter that pulled us away.”