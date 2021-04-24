Watch now: Prairie Central 'states' its case with resounding final win against Saints

FAIRBURY — Andrew Quain remembers a meeting with his Prairie Central High School football team. There were big plans after advancing to the Class 4A quarterfinals in 2019.
"We sat in my classroom back in February of 2020 ... and talked about goals for the season," said Quain. "There was a sheer determination that we wanted to compete for a state championship. That was their goal, and a month later the world changed."
What never changed — even through numerous starts and stops brought on by COVID-19 — was the resolve of the Hawks' seniors to go out winners.
Prairie Central celebrated Senior Night in a big way Friday at Lewis Field. The Hawks scored early and often in routing Central Catholic, 55-13, to finish an abbreviated spring season with a 4-1 record.
"Most of the guys have been playing since third grade together," said Hawks senior tight end/linebacker Cooper Palmore. "We've been really close through it all. This last game, I wish we were at Champaign for the final winning the state title, but going out with a win as a senior is a memory."
The Hawks scored the first five times they had the ball and never let up. Seniors Austin Swiech, Kaden King and Connor Casner scored two touchdowns each against outmanned and short-handed Central Catholic.
"We wanted state. That's all we wanted. We were going to get it," said Swiech, who carried four times for 113 yards and ripped off TD runs of 38 and 51 yards.
When asked whether having a shorter spring season was worth it, Swiech just smiled.
"It was worth every single second," said the Eureka College recruit.
Quain said the Hawks rearranged their goals after the fall season was postponed and a six-game spring season finally was determined in January. Prairie Central was determined to win the Illini Prairie Conference title.
After the opener against Rantoul was canceled because of COVID-19 issues with the Eagles' program, Prairie Central faced Monticello. The Hawks took the lead late on Casner's touchdown before Monticello came roaring back to gain a 19-15 victory.
"I met with the seniors after that Monticello loss and said what do we want to do?" said Quain. "They were determined to win out, play and get better. Those were non-negotiables for me. They focused to do that, and I'm really proud of them."
Prairie Central averaged 49.5 points in its final four games and, in the process, posted its fourth straight winning season for the first time since 2006.
"We said we wanted to win out the rest of the season (after Monticello), and that's what we did," said Swiech. "Each team we put up more than 40 points. I'm proud of this team and love them."
Central Catholic (1-5) played without its best player, junior tailback Jake Slaughter, because of a hamstring injury.
Saints head coach Kevin Braucht knew it would be difficult going up against the veteran Hawks. Even when Prairie Central triggered a running clock by going up 49-7 early in the third quarter, Central Catholic kept playing.
Senior quarterback Jadyn Ellison threw his second touchdown pass, a 35-yarder to Jakob Sheppelman between two defenders in the end zone, with 1:47 left.
"We talked all week about sticking together and playing every play through the whistle," said Braucht. "It's really weird with two teams knowing it's their last game. It's a tough situation. We're still playing lot of young kids, but there's no excuses."
Central Catholic posted a 3-6 record in 2019 in Braucht's first season as his alma mater's head coach and were in almost every game as he tries to rebuild the storied program's tradition.
Even though it may appear the Saints took a step back this spring, Braucht felt otherwise and is eager for a traditional season to begin in the fall.
"I definitely think we made strides. If you look from a win-loss standpoint you're not looking at the right things," he said. "Don't get me wrong. We still have a long way to go. We're playing a lot of young kids. It's about the process and about every day improving. There are improvements there. I'm disappointed in our record only."
Quain wanted his team to stay on the field as long as possible afterwards to savor what would be a lifetime memory.
"Since March to now, the resiliency of this group — the seniors especially and what they've taught the younger guys — they were resilient through every twist and turn and change and not knowing what was going on," he said.
"Too bad we didn't get the opportunity to get the (state championship) hardware, but it's a group that will be well remembered and I was proud to coach."
