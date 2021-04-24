Watch now: Prairie Central 'states' its case with resounding final win against Saints

Even though it may appear the Saints took a step back this spring, Braucht felt otherwise and is eager for a traditional season to begin in the fall.

"I definitely think we made strides. If you look from a win-loss standpoint you're not looking at the right things," he said. "Don't get me wrong. We still have a long way to go. We're playing a lot of young kids. It's about the process and about every day improving. There are improvements there. I'm disappointed in our record only."

Quain wanted his team to stay on the field as long as possible afterwards to savor what would be a lifetime memory.

"Since March to now, the resiliency of this group — the seniors especially and what they've taught the younger guys — they were resilient through every twist and turn and change and not knowing what was going on," he said.

"Too bad we didn't get the opportunity to get the (state championship) hardware, but it's a group that will be well remembered and I was proud to coach."

