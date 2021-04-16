Watch now: Prairie Central's explosive plays too much for Pontiac

PONTIAC – The Prairie Central High School football team unleashed its explosive offense Friday at Williamson Field and rolled to a 47-6 Illini Prairie Conference victory over Pontiac.

Tailback Connor Casner and quarterback Kaden King combined for 271 yards and four touchdowns on the ground as the Hawks moved to 3-1.

After Pontiac (0-5) stopped the Hawks on their initial possession, Prairie Central took a 12-0 lead on a pair of 7-yard touchdown surges from Casner.

“They had a good game plan there. They did us up a little bit different on defense and tried to work the clock on us,” Hawks coach Andrew Quain said. “We had to grind it out early. But we had some really big plays the second quarter that pulled us away.”

The Prairie Central lead grew to 19-0 when King broke free for a 78-yard touchdown scamper.

On the Hawks’ next play from scrimmage, Casner cast aside a tackler at midfield and sprinted 56 yards into the end zone.

With 62 seconds remaining before halftime, King, under a heavy rush, hit Logan Steidinger in stride for a 54-yard touchdown pass.