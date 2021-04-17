Watch now: Quincy Notre Dame defeats Normal Community

QUINCY – The Normal Community High School football team’s defense forced four turnovers, but the Ironmen offense was kept in check as Quincy Notre Dame secured a 23-5 victory in a semifinal game of the Big 12 Conference Tournament on Friday.

NCHS (2-2) will play host to Normal West on Friday in the Big 12 third-place game.

QND (5-1) received 142 yards passing and 128 yards rushing from Ike Wiley.

The Raiders led 16-0 at halftime after Wiley tossed touchdown passes of 45 yards to Jake Gilliland and 52 yards to Grant Hyer.

NCHS had fallen behind 2-0 when the Ironmen were tackled in the end zone one play after Camden Maas intercepted a pass at the 1-yard line.

An Isaac Reyna punt return to the QND 4 put NCHS in prime position for its first touchdown. But penalties pushed the Ironmen back, and Ryan Millmore booted a 32-yard field goal.

NCHS also recorded a safety when the Raiders were called for holding in the end zone in the third quarter.

The final Raiders’ touchdown came on a 59-yard Wiley run in the fourth quarter.

Ironmen quarterback Chase Wiese completed 10 of 24 passes for 66 yards.