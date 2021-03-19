Watch now: Quincy Notre Dame downs Bloomington in overtime

QUINCY — The Bloomington High School football team carried a 13-0 lead into the final quarter, but Quincy Notre Dame rallied for a 20-13 overtime victory Friday.

Walker Burns set a BHS school record by sprinting 99 yards for a touchdown in the first play from scrimmage.

Ean Haggerty's 1-yard scoring surge pushed the Purple Raiders' lead to 13-0.

QND forced overtime with an 8-yard pass from Jack Wiley to Philip Dyer and a 1-yard pass from Wiley to Grant Hyer.

Jack Gilliland caught the 10-yard game-winning scoring pass from Wiley.

Burns finished with 137 yards rushing on 12 carries. BHS quarterback Ben Wellman completed 9 of 10 for 55 yards with Jacob Sanchez hauling in four of those passes for 45 yards.

Kaden Smith led BHS with seven tackles.

Wiley completed 24 of 45 passes for 244 yards. Heyer had nine receptions for 139 yards.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.