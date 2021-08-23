Watch now: Small Central Catholic senior class anxious to make big impact for future

BLOOMINGTON — There aren't a lot of seniors around Central Catholic High School's football program. Six to be exact.

Yet Mike Mier and those other seniors want their impact to be felt not only this season, but for many years to come.

"I feel there's a lot of guys we have to show what it's like to play Saints football," said Mier, a lineman. "It's a special thing to play here and we have a lot of teach them. You have to take on the role of showing them what it's all about."

Five of the seniors — Mier, Jake Slaughter, Max Hornsby, Tyler Sears and Isaac Whitaker — have been together four years and were freshmen when went Central went 0-9 in 2018. The Saints were competitive the next year, Kevin Braucht's first as head coach, going 3-6.

Then came last year's COVID-19 abbreviated 1-5 spring campaign when the Saints didn't know who would be available week by week. Although they took their lumps, Braucht hopes the reps and experience gained pays off.

"I feel we had a lot of sophomores (now juniors) who got playing time, not just meaningful minutes but legitimate starting minutes knowing those guys were going to have to compete for spots and be a big part of our team this year," said Braucht. "That has shown really through our summer and preseason workouts."

Producing a winning season and getting back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017 is the immediate goal ... but not the only one for the seniors.

They know the history of a program that has won four state titles in four different classes.

"I feel we have some tradition to set and carry on for these younger guys," said the 6-foot-4, 270-pound Hornsby. "We have good quality of seniors this year that should be able to lay a good foundation."

Mier, Hornsby and Sears are veteran blockers up front who hope to clear the path for another huge season for Slaughter.

The 5-9, 190-pound Slaughter burst on the scene two years ago, rushing for 1,149 yards. Slaughter missed the last 2½ games in the spring with a hamstring injury, but is 100% healthy for Friday's Illini Prairie Conference opener against Pontiac at Bill Hundman Memorial Field.

Like the other seniors, Slaughter wants the 2021 season to be a springboard for the program.

"If we leave here and can turn the program around, (we'll do) whatever it takes to do that," said Slaughter. "We need effort from the entire team. We only have five (experienced) seniors, so we have to get the rest of the team going so they're all better without us next year."

Junior Bo Moews and sophomore Collin Hayes have been in a preseason battle at quarterback. The 6-4, 210-pound Hayes got about 50 plays under his belt in the spring, according to Braucht.

Whoever is the quarterback should have many weapons at his disposal. Braucht likes the potential of junior Will Adams and Ian Whitaker behind Slaughter and promises they will get carries, too.

"We are faster and more athletic than we've ever been. I feel like he can spread the football around for the first time," said Braucht. "By doing that that it will allow Jake more open space because they're going to have to defend the whole field."

Isaac Whitaker, a wideout who was the team's second-leading tackler from the secondary, is recovering from torn labrum surgery and won't be available for a while.

Braucht has been impressed by Mier and Hornsby leading the way up front for some of their younger teammates.

"He (Mier) lacks some size, but he's a high-motor guy that is going to play every snap," said Braucht of the 6-2, 210-pound captain. "He's not going to come off the field for us.

"We're going to lean heavy on (Hornsby). He's really progressed from the spring, not physically but mentally. He's just a better football player now between the ears than he was a couple months ago."

Junior Jacob Peterline is expected to lead the defense from middle linebacker. Braucht expects about seven players, including all his experienced seniors, to go both ways at the start of the season, but would like to see that number dwindle to five as things go along.

Mier said he remembers going to Central Catholic games as a youngster and looking at the players as "super heroes."

He wants the seniors to help those young kids coming out to watch the Saints this season to feel the same way.

"We all need to take the role of the leader and lead the guys. It's an important year for us," he said. "We started to turn the tide a little bit of getting the program back on track. This could be a big year for us to completely get us back on track and get this program headed in the right direction."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

