Watch now: Small victories for Central Catholic in loss to Illinois Valley Central

IVC (2-1) burned Central Catholic (0-3) on the ground with 284 yards rushing and 449 yards of total offense.

“That’s a good team. We knew they had a lot of offensive weapons,” Braucht said. “The thing I’m probably most disappointed about is this is the first game since we’ve been here we weren’t really competitive.”

Jack Merlo rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for the Ghosts. Quarterback Nolin Hulett completed 11 of 15 passes for 165 yards and two TDs.

“We tried to emphasize the running game this week because we haven’t had much of one,” said IVC coach Tim Heinz. “I thought our running backs and offensive line did outstanding. It started there and then we could work the rest of our offense.”

Central Catholic registered second-half touchdowns on a 1-yard run by Slaughter and a 9-yard pass from freshman Colin Hayes to Matthew Trosino.

“I like how we played the second half,” Braucht said. “We’ve got to get better.”

Hayes and Saints starting quarterback Jadyn Ellison combined to complete 6 of 16 passes for 58 yards.

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.