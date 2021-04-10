Watch now: Springfield Lanphier takes control in second half to defeat University High

NORMAL — Springfield Lanphier High School football coach Don Goff wanted to get the football “to our best athletes in space.”
When University High had difficulty countering that strategy, the result was 344 yards passing from Lions quarterback Jacob Galassi and a 33-20 Lanphier victory in Central State Eight Conference action at Hancock Stadium on Friday.
“That kid got hot and made some good plays and some good throws. We made him look like an All-American,” U High coach John Johnson said. “Our linebackers have got to find those guys, and our defensive backs have got to step up a little better and make some plays.”
U High (1-3) led 13-7 late in the first half on field goals of 30 and 31 yards from Declan Duley and a 4-yard Peter Deffenbaugh touchdown run.
Deffenbaugh set up his own touchdown with a halfback pass of 59 yards to Ethan Hunt.
Lanphier (2-2) took a 14-13 edge 54 seconds before halftime when Tierre Butler rushed 7 yards into the end zone.
The Lions struck for an 80-yard Galassi to A’Tejon Lee touchdown connection in the third quarter. Lanphier added fourth-quarter touchdowns on a 10-yard Galassi scramble and a 33-yard Lamar Manning run.
“We should have won the game and we didn’t. Our team was very undisciplined and it’s a reflection on me. I apologize to our fans for that,” said Johnson. “We made too many mistakes. We’ve got a lot of soul searching to do. We were a divided team tonight. We got divided on the sideline and it shows.”
U High’s Colin Cunningham tossed a 28-yard scoring pass to Gavin Markert with seven seconds left in the game. Cunningham completed 5 of 12 passes for 37 yards.
“Colin threw a nice ball at the end,” Johnson said. “He’s going to be a really good quarterback, but to get thrown into a varsity game like that … “
Pioneers starting quarterback Cam Barclay was ejected in the second quarter.
“They said he threw the ball at the guy and said something,” said Johnson. “I’m very tired of that kind of junk.”
Lee totaled 167 yards on four receptions and Manning 85 yards on five catches.
“We knew they were solid on defense against the run,” Goff said. “What we sold our kids on was we were going to commit to getting the ball to people that make plays.
"We can get the ball all over the field. We sped up the pace that second quarter. Our kids were pretty fresh, and I thought they were lagging a little bit. That really showed up in the fourth quarter.”
Deffenbaugh finished with 101 rushing yards on 21 carries. The Pioneers finished with 282 yards of total offense to 406 for the Lions.
Lanphier was penalized 12 times for 94 yards, while U High committed eight for 76 yards.
Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt