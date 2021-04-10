Watch now: Springfield Lanphier takes control in second half to defeat University High

NORMAL — Springfield Lanphier High School football coach Don Goff wanted to get the football “to our best athletes in space.”

When University High had difficulty countering that strategy, the result was 344 yards passing from Lions quarterback Jacob Galassi and a 33-20 Lanphier victory in Central State Eight Conference action at Hancock Stadium on Friday.

“That kid got hot and made some good plays and some good throws. We made him look like an All-American,” U High coach John Johnson said. “Our linebackers have got to find those guys, and our defensive backs have got to step up a little better and make some plays.”

U High (1-3) led 13-7 late in the first half on field goals of 30 and 31 yards from Declan Duley and a 4-yard Peter Deffenbaugh touchdown run.

Deffenbaugh set up his own touchdown with a halfback pass of 59 yards to Ethan Hunt.

Lanphier (2-2) took a 14-13 edge 54 seconds before halftime when Tierre Butler rushed 7 yards into the end zone.

The Lions struck for an 80-yard Galassi to A’Tejon Lee touchdown connection in the third quarter. Lanphier added fourth-quarter touchdowns on a 10-yard Galassi scramble and a 33-yard Lamar Manning run.