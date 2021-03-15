Watch now: Stronger, bigger Jake Slaughter could be bad news for Central Catholic opponents

BLOOMINGTON — Central Catholic High School's Jake Slaughter piled up 1,149 rushing yards in 2019 as a sophomore. The gains he made in the long offseason were just as impressive.
Slaughter put on 25 pounds, which should help him absorb the contact of being a workhorse back. In the weight room, he is squatting 450 pounds and bench pressing 300-plus. Oh, yeah, he can still run the 40-yard dash in around 4.5 seconds.
"I definitely needed to get a little weight on me and get up there to be the best player I can be," said the 5-foot-9, 185-pound Slaughter. "I'm a lot better (stronger) than last year, for sure."
The Saints were competitive last season in Kevin Braucht's first year as head coach of his alma mater. After going winless in 2018, Central Catholic went 3-6 and let everyone in the Illini Prairie Conference know the Saints' comeback had begun.
"The biggest thing is we got confidence back as a football team and program," said Braucht. "The biggest thing is understanding, at least at Central, the history and tradition that has come before them and what's expected of them as a Saints football player."
Having Slaughter return in the backfield should take some of the pressure off the Saints' new quarterback, senior Jadyn Ellison.
"He (Slaughter) made some big improvements in the offseason, the extended offseason I should say, as did all our guys," said Central Catholic second-year head coach Kevin Braucht. "He's a better football player than he was last year. As a sophomore you're still trying to figure things out. We relied on him as the season went on."
Slaughter said the Saints' team quickness could surprise some of their opponents.
"We're going to come at you hard," said Slaughter. "Last year we learned what we had, and we're coming into this season all pumped up because we've been waiting for this season for so long."
Ellison saw some action at quarterback in certain packages last year as the backup to Jonathan Naour. A point guard on the Saints' basketball team, Ellison hasn't had much time on the practice field this spring.
But Braucht believes Ellison should be fine because of 20 practices in the fall.
"The biggest thing is timing," said Braucht. "He knows everything we're doing and where everyone is supposed to line up and what everyone's job is. He's more mobile and a better runner we had last year, so I feel we have a dual-threat quarterback which for any offense is a benefit, for sure."
Returning up front are two seniors, 300-pound guard Matthew Wagner and 6-5, 290-pound tackle Easton Paul. Senior JB Bickett and junior Isaac Whitaker got playing time at wide receivers.
"We want to spread the football around and make sure all our weapons get an opportunity to make plays," said Braucht. "Obviously in the second year in our system we have more ability to utilize the offense the way it should be."
Defensively, returning starters include Tyler Sears at tackle, Slaughter at outside linebacker/safety, and Easton and Wagner up front. But Braucht said others who will start played "significant snaps either in backup roles or in certain personnel packages."
"A year ago we put more focus on the defense specifically going into season knowing we had to stop teams and protect the football," he said. "This year we're still more concerned about the defense from practice time, but we are giving more time to the offense because I feel we're at that stage we have developed enough and our kids have played in the system enough we need a little more time (on offense)."
