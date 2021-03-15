Watch now: Stronger, bigger Jake Slaughter could be bad news for Central Catholic opponents

Having Slaughter return in the backfield should take some of the pressure off the Saints' new quarterback, senior Jadyn Ellison.

"He (Slaughter) made some big improvements in the offseason, the extended offseason I should say, as did all our guys," said Central Catholic second-year head coach Kevin Braucht. "He's a better football player than he was last year. As a sophomore you're still trying to figure things out. We relied on him as the season went on."

Slaughter said the Saints' team quickness could surprise some of their opponents.

"We're going to come at you hard," said Slaughter. "Last year we learned what we had, and we're coming into this season all pumped up because we've been waiting for this season for so long."

Ellison saw some action at quarterback in certain packages last year as the backup to Jonathan Naour. A point guard on the Saints' basketball team, Ellison hasn't had much time on the practice field this spring.

But Braucht believes Ellison should be fine because of 20 practices in the fall.