Watch now: Tanner Benedict ready to lead El Paso-Gridley as 23-year-old head football coach

EL PASO — It wasn't that long ago, five years to be exact, Tanner Benedict was running pass patterns on El Paso-Gridley High School's turf field.

Benedict still is plenty fit enough to do that. However, his role this season will be trying to call plays to maneuver the Titans into the end zone.

The 2016 EPG graduate and Gridley native is getting ready for his first official practice at 7 a.m. Monday as the Titans' head football coach. He got the job in July after Luke Drone resigned to return to his native Mount Carmel as a teacher.

While Benedict knows he's lucky to become a head coach at 23 years old, he realizes there will be some skeptics.

"You let your work talk for itself. You don't get fixated on your age," said Benedict, who will serve as his own offensive coordinator. "You hope people make a judgement off what they see rather than what they just presume. I'm very fortunate I'm not coming into a new town.

"I'm pretty well-known growing up here, and I have great relationships with so many people in town. The support I've already received is phenomenal. That was the biggest draw coming here is that I knew what I was getting into, to some extent. You communicate well and let parents and community members know they're part of the program."

It's not that Benedict, who received his degree in physical education from Illinois State in the spring, is new to this head coaching deal.

El Paso-Gridley Junior High athletic director Tim Fairchild hired Benedict to be the eighth-grade head basketball coach when he was a freshman at Heartland Community College.

"I owe a lot to him for allowing me to do that," said Benedict, who held those duties the last five years. "I got to learn the parent side of things and the email side and scheduling and making practice plans and fell in love with it."

Two years ago when Drone, a former Illinois State quarterback, was named EPG's head football coach, Benedict joined the staff as the junior varsity coach.

"I had a great opportunity to learn under him (Drone), all the experiences he has throughout the years and got to see him lay the foundation for what he envisioned, especially building up a program and trying to develop kids into men first," said Benedict. "I'm going to try and build off what he envisioned and saw. It's pretty special to put your own spin on it, too, at the young age of 23."

Benedict is grateful to have Brian Hassett as the Titans' defensive coordinator. Hassett is a former head coach at Prairie Central and Streator, leading the Hawks to the 2003 Class 4A championship game. He joined the EPG staff last season.

Among the other EPG assistant coaches is Andy Craig, who was on the Titans' staff when Benedict was a player and later at Eureka College where he played.

"Those two years of JV football certainly got my attention that this is something I want to pursue," said Benedict of being a head coach. "It was a great learning experience. I did not know near as much as I thought I did and still don't know as much as I think I do, and I'm going to find that out come Aug. 27."

Football season might be a breeze for Benedict after what he's gone through in the last year.

Benedict and his wife, Darien, had twins (daughter Kylah and son Chase) born eight months ago while he was finishing up college. He accepted a job in Lexington teaching kindergarten through fifth grade PE and was grateful they left him leave when Benedict got the EPG football job along with being a PE teacher half the day at the high school and the other half with third- and fourth-graders.

Battling against veteran Heart of Illinois Conference head coaches such as Mike Allen (GCMS), Josh Roop (Tri-Valley) and Jason Bachman (Eureka) won't be easy. Benedict realizes that.

"Those guys were here when I was playing. I'm all for copycatting success," said Benedict, smiling. "But you have to find ways to make it unique for your town and your school. Those guys have certainly done that."

Benedict is among eight new area head football coaches this season. That group includes five with previous head coaching experience in Brody Walworth (University High), John Johnson (Pontiac), Hal Chiodo (Ridgeview/Lexington), Cody Myers (Deer Creek-Mackinaw) and Nate Albaugh (Heyworth).

Joining Benedict as first-time head coaches are Ron Bass at Clinton and Matt Schubert at Blue Ridge.

Bass served as Tri-Valley's defensive coordinator from 2013-2020, including a Class 2A state championship in 2015 and Class 2A runner-up finish in 2013.

"It's been a crazy couple months. I've had six weeks to get things up and running and going and getting ready for Monday," said Bass, who took the Clinton job in early June. "I've already built up some of the relationships and starting to learn some of the kids and getting to know them."

Bass, who will be teaching at Clinton Middle School, said the biggest thing he learned under Roop at Tri-Valley "is building and establishing the relationships with the kids."

"Our philosophy is to focus on the character and live by a certain code," said Bass. "There's a variety of things that are within that code — accept responsibility; lead courageously and act with justice on the behalf of others; live with integrity at all times; love one another."

Bass, 44, will continue to run the defense while at Clinton. Marcus Lewis, who taught with Bass at Bloomington Junior High, will be the offensive coordinator after serving on Scott Godfrey's staff at Bloomington for a couple years.

Schubert was the Knights' offensive coordinator and on the staff for four years before being moved up to head coach.

Blue Ridge has played eight-man football for the past couple years and Schubert was part of that transition.

"With some of the kids it's really helped out with having a rapport with someone who has been on staff, but there's not a whole lot of them," said Schubert, who expects about 20 players at practice Monday.

Much like Bass said he's finding out at Clinton, Schubert realizes some of the biggest challenges being the head coach instead of an assistant are the administrative duties and being the voice of the program.

"When it comes down to actual football, I'm set in my ways," said Schubert. "Answering to the community and meeting expectations, I'm kind of old school so I have to watch what I say sometimes."

Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson

