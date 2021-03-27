Watch now: Tri-Valley rallies to overcome GCMS in Heart of Illinois action

The next Vikings’ possession saw Petrilli leave the field with a leg cramp. Backup Andy Knox entered and threw to Nate Backer for a 39-yard completion on his first snap.

“I played to my quarterbacks’ strengths. He’s a thrower,” Roop said of Knox. “In fact, I told him I think he’s going to throw a touchdown pass. We had been running sweep and power, and I saw them flying up.

"I told him to hit Nate Backer on a go and he did. He threw a perfect ball coming off the sideline.”

Petrilli reentered and connected with Backer for a 14-yard touchdown strike on third-and-12 on the initial snap of the fourth quarter to hand Tri-Valley a 12-8 edge.

“We called a slant to a fade and the corner came up and bit on the slant,” said Petrilli. “I threw it over the top to Backer. We were counting on a big play there and he got one for us.”

Petrilli was a workhorse running the football, grinding his way to 47 yards on 24 carries.

“We play to his skill set. He’s a runner,” Roop said. “He threw a nice ball at the end on the fade. I’m real proud of our kids the way they overcame that first half and got us a win.”