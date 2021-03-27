Watch now: Tri-Valley rallies to overcome GCMS in Heart of Illinois action

DOWNS — A change of mindset resulted in a change of outcome for the Tri-Valley High School football team Saturday.
After mustering a mere 17 yards of first-half offense, the Vikings drove for two second-half touchdowns to upend GCMS, 12-8, in Heart of Illinois Conference action.
“It was two football teams. One in the first half and one in the second half,” Tri-Valley coach Josh Roop said. “The coaches made adjustments, the players made adjustments and we changed our attitudes. We did things the right way.”
The Vikings improved to 2-0, while GCMS dropped to 0-2.
“I told them it starts with breaking the huddle. It does,” insisted Roop. “We were walking up to the line, our head was down, we were not getting our spacing, not executing plays and not being coachable. It all went from there.”
A run-heavy team, Tri-Valley’s passing game produced the game-changing plays.
On third-and-12, quarterback Andrew Petrilli found Grant Fatima with a 20-yard touchdown toss. The run for extra point failed and the Falcons’ lead had been trimmed to 8-6 with 5:00 left in the third quarter.
The next Vikings’ possession saw Petrilli leave the field with a leg cramp. Backup Andy Knox entered and threw to Nate Backer for a 39-yard completion on his first snap.
“I played to my quarterbacks’ strengths. He’s a thrower,” Roop said of Knox. “In fact, I told him I think he’s going to throw a touchdown pass. We had been running sweep and power, and I saw them flying up.
"I told him to hit Nate Backer on a go and he did. He threw a perfect ball coming off the sideline.”
Petrilli reentered and connected with Backer for a 14-yard touchdown strike on third-and-12 on the initial snap of the fourth quarter to hand Tri-Valley a 12-8 edge.
“We called a slant to a fade and the corner came up and bit on the slant,” said Petrilli. “I threw it over the top to Backer. We were counting on a big play there and he got one for us.”
Petrilli was a workhorse running the football, grinding his way to 47 yards on 24 carries.
“We play to his skill set. He’s a runner,” Roop said. “He threw a nice ball at the end on the fade. I’m real proud of our kids the way they overcame that first half and got us a win.”
GCMS outgained the Vikings, 157-134, in total offense behind 95 yards rushing on 18 carries from Division I college prospect Aidan Laughery.
“They are obviously a really good team,” said Petrilli. “We worked so hard for this. We finally get a chance to play football this spring and battle with the guys we worked so hard with and it means the world.”
The Falcons took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter when Tri-Valley punter Zachary Thomas had to fall on a wayward snap in the end zone for a safety.
GCMS drove 73 yards on 13 plays for its lone touchdown in the second quarter. Laughery converted a fourth-and-3 on a tough rush, and quarterback Ty Harden covered the final yard on a sneak.
“There are fundamental things we have to get better at,” Falcons coach Mike Allen said. “Their defensive side was very aggressive, flying to the ball and getting downhill. On the offensive side, they attacked our left side and ran that quarterback sweep to perfection. We just couldn’t stop it.”
The Falcons attempted just three passes, completing one for 2 yards.
