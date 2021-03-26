Watch now: U High recovers from slow start to rout Springfield Southeast for first win

NORMAL — Once University High School's offense got rolling Friday night, there was no stopping the Pioneers at Hancock Stadium.
Peter Deffenbaugh ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns while Cam Barclay threw for 262 yards and three TDs. U High's defense didn't let Springfield Southeast get in the end zone as the Pioneers cruised to a 49-6 victory in a Central State 8 Conference game.
"We challenged them (the defense) all week because playing the last four years in this conference, we score and it's automatic the other team scores," said U High head coach John Johnson. "I don't know if we let up, so I challenged the guys today (and said), 'Guys, do not let that happen because you're better than that.'
"I know a lot of guys are playing both ways and there's reasons for it, plus we play great teams, but they answered the bell tonight and I'm really proud of them."
U High, which dropped its season opener last week at Chatham Glenwood, trailed 6-0 after Jared Harris stepped in front of a Barclay pass in the flat and returned it 21 yards for a touchdown with 7:03 left in the first quarter.
The Pioneers' offense didn't have a first down until Barclay's 34-yard pass to Justin Johnson at the end of the first quarter.
While Barclay threw another interception three plays later, U High didn't blink. The Pioneers' Zachary Angels recovered a fumble after a hard hit by Wyatt Cullers at the Spartans' 13-yard line.
Barclay hit Ethan Hunt for a 13-yard TD pass on the next play. The first of seven Declan Duley conversion kicks gave U High a 7-6 lead.
Johnson snagged a 36-yard scoring pass from Barclay to put U High ahead 14-6 before Deffenbaugh ran four yards into the end zone with 1:01 left in the first half for a 21-6 lead at the intermission.
Barclay's 35-yard TD pass to Matthew Davenport gave U High a 28-6 lead early in the third quarter. Deffenbaugh ran 6 yards for another score and Gavin Markert had a 1-yard TD run for a 42-6 lead after three quarters.
Deffenbaugh put a bow on the rout with an 80-yard TD scamper with 9:22 left which triggered a running clock.
"We have a lot of weapons at wide receiver and our quarterback is pretty good, but he has to get settled down and he did," said Johnson. "It took a big pass to settle him down. We kind of figured them out in their secondary and we started burning them pretty bad."
U High gained 462 yards of total offense to 170 for Southeast (0-2). Davenport had four receptions for 135 yards.
"Our defense really stepped up tonight," said Deffenbaugh, who had a couple tackles for loss from his linebacker spot. "We let up zero the whole game. We stopped the run and had great coverage on the deep passes. Overall, it was a team win. Our defense really stepped up and our offense helped us out."
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson