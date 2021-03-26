Watch now: U High recovers from slow start to rout Springfield Southeast for first win

The Pioneers' offense didn't have a first down until Barclay's 34-yard pass to Justin Johnson at the end of the first quarter.

While Barclay threw another interception three plays later, U High didn't blink. The Pioneers' Zachary Angels recovered a fumble after a hard hit by Wyatt Cullers at the Spartans' 13-yard line.

Barclay hit Ethan Hunt for a 13-yard TD pass on the next play. The first of seven Declan Duley conversion kicks gave U High a 7-6 lead.

Johnson snagged a 36-yard scoring pass from Barclay to put U High ahead 14-6 before Deffenbaugh ran four yards into the end zone with 1:01 left in the first half for a 21-6 lead at the intermission.

Barclay's 35-yard TD pass to Matthew Davenport gave U High a 28-6 lead early in the third quarter. Deffenbaugh ran 6 yards for another score and Gavin Markert had a 1-yard TD run for a 42-6 lead after three quarters.

Deffenbaugh put a bow on the rout with an 80-yard TD scamper with 9:22 left which triggered a running clock.

"We have a lot of weapons at wide receiver and our quarterback is pretty good, but he has to get settled down and he did," said Johnson. "It took a big pass to settle him down. We kind of figured them out in their secondary and we started burning them pretty bad."