Watch now: U High wants to savor routing Southeast before thinking about Rochester

The Pioneers' defense also held Southeast to 170 yards and didn't allow the Spartans to sniff the end zone. Deffenbaugh and Matthew Davenport recorded interceptions while Zachary Angels had a fumble recovery in the second quarter that set up U High's first touchdown.

"I feel like I stepped out this game," said Deffenbaugh. "The 82-yard run really helped me out. I had a couple TFLs (tackles for loss), but I'm not trying to brag too much. It felt like a team win. We kept a good mentality throughout the whole game and made big stops on defense and scored a bunch on offense."

U High didn't have much going offensively until Barclay's 34-yard pass to Justin Johnson on the last play of the first quarter seemed to loosen up the Pioneers.

Barclay took his shots deep. He connected with Davenport four times for 135 yards while Johnson had two receptions for 70 yards. Davenport, Johnson and Ethan Hunt all caught TD passes.

"Watching film you could easily see the middle wide open," said Barclay. "We could go deep and run the ball against them. They got tired easily and we took advantage of it."

U High's offensive line gave Barclay plenty of time to find his receivers.