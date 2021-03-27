Watch now: U High wants to savor routing Southeast before thinking about Rochester

NORMAL — University High School head football coach John Johnson wasn't about to let anything spoil a dominating effort by his team for its first victory of the spring season.
Moments after U High routed Springfield Southeast, 49-6, at Hancock Stadium on Friday night, Johnson was asked about next week's Central State 8 Conference game at mighty Rochester.
"I don't even want to talk about them now," said Johnson, smiling.
That could wait at least another day. There was too much to savor from notching a running-clock victory, a rarity for the Pioneers since joining the Central State 8 in 2017.
Cam Barclay bounced back from throwing a pick-6 in the first quarter that gave the Spartans (0-2) a 6-0 lead by completing 12 of 23 attempts for 262 yards and three touchdowns.
Peter Deffenbaugh was a force on both sides. He ran for three touchdowns, including an 82-yard scamper that triggered the running clock with 9:22 left, and gained 154 of his 159 yards rushing in the second half.
The Pioneers' defense also held Southeast to 170 yards and didn't allow the Spartans to sniff the end zone. Deffenbaugh and Matthew Davenport recorded interceptions while Zachary Angels had a fumble recovery in the second quarter that set up U High's first touchdown.
"I feel like I stepped out this game," said Deffenbaugh. "The 82-yard run really helped me out. I had a couple TFLs (tackles for loss), but I'm not trying to brag too much. It felt like a team win. We kept a good mentality throughout the whole game and made big stops on defense and scored a bunch on offense."
U High didn't have much going offensively until Barclay's 34-yard pass to Justin Johnson on the last play of the first quarter seemed to loosen up the Pioneers.
Barclay took his shots deep. He connected with Davenport four times for 135 yards while Johnson had two receptions for 70 yards. Davenport, Johnson and Ethan Hunt all caught TD passes.
"Watching film you could easily see the middle wide open," said Barclay. "We could go deep and run the ball against them. They got tired easily and we took advantage of it."
U High's offensive line gave Barclay plenty of time to find his receivers.
"I went to every offensive linemen and said, 'Can we handle those big dogs up front?' If we do we have a lot of time because I think we have schemes that are going to come wide open," said Johnson.
The Pioneers are well aware Rochester is a different animal.
But Deffenbaugh is eager to see how U High stacks up.
"Last year the first half of the game with them was a pretty close score, but the second half we kind of gave up and lost the mentality (in a 48-17 loss)," he said. "This year I feel we have a lot better mentality and I feel like we're going to go in the game a lot better. It should be a good game."
The big win against Southeast definitely has raised the Pioneers' confidence, especially after opening with a 45-14 loss at Chatham Glenwood.
"I think we'll do good and be competitive with them as much as we can," said Barclay.
Contact Jim Benson at (309) 820-3404. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_benson