Watch now: University High feels better equipped to take on Central State 8 foes

NORMAL — University High School opens its football season Friday at Chatham Glenwood, a Class 6A playoff semifinalist in 2019.
In week three, the Pioneers travel to Rochester to meet the defending 5A state champions.
Such is life in the Central State 8 Conference. Yet the Pioneers aren’t complaining.
“I can’t wait for Friday,” said senior linebacker Harris Carr. “Who cares about the competition? We’re ready to play.”
The biggest senior class in the four-year tenure of coach John Johnson has U High expecting a competitive season after a 3-6 record in 2019.
“I’m happy for the senior bunch. They deserve to play. They hung in there four years with me,” Johnson said. “I would really like them to have a season, and it looks like we’re going to finally.”
Carr packs a wallop at 5-foot-8, 205 pounds and will be joined by Peter Deffenbaugh and Cade McClellan at linebacker.
“He’s a small linebacker,” Johnson said of Carr. “But he really hits you. He’s a really good linebacker.”
Juniors Jace Clark and Elon Mondy and seniors Zach Angels and Angelo Bernal anchor the U High defensive front. All four are 230 pounds or more.
The cornerbacks are Jack Dameron and Matt Davenport with Josh Hoffmann at safety.
“I think we’re going to be a really good defense,” said Carr. “Everyone knows their role. We have a lot of depth at linebacker and the corners are really fast and really smart. Everyone on the defense is really smart and ready to play and hit.”
Cam Barclay, a 6-foot-1 senior, returns at quarterback after completing 78 of 164 passes for 1,006 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.
“I worked with my teammates as much as I could even though the quarantine kept us apart,” Barclay said. “We were getting our connections better, staying together and practicing with each other as much as we could.
"That helped a lot. We’re bringing back some good offensive linemen and some good receivers. We should be a good team.”
Blocking for Barclay will be tackles Mondy and Angels, center Clark and guards Isaiah Im and Zach Hoffmann. The 260-pound Hoffmann and the 230-pound Im are sophomores who started as freshmen.
“I had to ask permission from their parents to put them in their first game against SHG (Springfield Sacred Heaert-Griffin),” Johnson said of Hoffmann and Im. “They got thrown into the deep water fast. They’re good kids. They didn’t care. They played their butts off. The offensive line is really getting better. That’s been a bugaboo around here.”
Justin Johnson gives the Pioneers a 6-4 receiver, while the delayed season gave receiver Ethan Hunt needed time to heal from a knee injury. Deffenbaugh and Josh Hoffmann are “really looking good in practice” at tailback, according to Coach Johnson.
Bernal provides a 6-6, 270-pound target at tight end.
U High expects to benefit from the talents of sophomore kicker/punter Declan Duley, a 6-2, 230-pounder.
“He went to the Kohl’s camp and was rated one of the top 200 kids in the whole country as far as kicking and punting,” Johnson said. “He’s going to be a real weapon for us. He hit a 50-yarder (field goal) the other day at Hancock (Stadium).”
