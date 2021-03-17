Watch now: University High feels better equipped to take on Central State 8 foes

The cornerbacks are Jack Dameron and Matt Davenport with Josh Hoffmann at safety.

“I think we’re going to be a really good defense,” said Carr. “Everyone knows their role. We have a lot of depth at linebacker and the corners are really fast and really smart. Everyone on the defense is really smart and ready to play and hit.”

Cam Barclay, a 6-foot-1 senior, returns at quarterback after completing 78 of 164 passes for 1,006 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.

“I worked with my teammates as much as I could even though the quarantine kept us apart,” Barclay said. “We were getting our connections better, staying together and practicing with each other as much as we could.

"That helped a lot. We’re bringing back some good offensive linemen and some good receivers. We should be a good team.”

Blocking for Barclay will be tackles Mondy and Angels, center Clark and guards Isaiah Im and Zach Hoffmann. The 260-pound Hoffmann and the 230-pound Im are sophomores who started as freshmen.