Watch now: University High football begins Brody Walworth era

NORMAL — Brody Walworth has won his first battle as University High School football coach.

“In my interview, Steve (Evans) our AD, said we might be around 38-40 (players in program) and we’re at 51,” Walworth said. “Fifty was my goal. I would have loved 60, but 51 is a good number for year one.”

Walworth, who made three playoff trips in four seasons while posting a 24-19 record from 2014-17 at Pleasant Plains, doesn’t plan on stopping there.

“Our goal is to make the playoffs,” he said. “That’s our goal to try to show people we’re not a pushover. We’re not just one of those teams fighting to get two or three wins. We’re going to compete like crazy to try to make the playoffs, and I think we’ve got the guys to do it.”

U High senior Bronson Moeller says Walworth has “brought a ton of intensity. He came here to work every day and he pushes us to our limits every single day.”

Moeller will be among the receiving targets for Pioneers’ quarterback Colin Cunningham, who saw some playing time last season as the backup signal-caller.

“I think that helped me a lot. It kind of showed me what I need to do to be able to play at the varsity level,” Cunningham said. “I tried to work on my mechanics because they weren’t the best last year.

"I’ve tried to be a better team leader. That’s what we need because we had seniors leaving and I need to step up and help as much as I could.”

To put it simply, Walworth wants Cunningham to make plays.

“We expect him to be a playmaker every time the ball is snapped,” said Walworth. “Now that might be checking the ball down and being smart. It might be taking off when pressure comes and nobody’s open.

"What we really want him to do is read his keys and get the ball out of his hand quickly to our playmakers because we think we’ve got some.”

Rotating in with Walworth at receiver will be Aiden Gilbert, Oliver Cade, Colton Chinowth, Heath Glazebrook, Ethan Moore and Hunter Wilson. Ryan Pukacz is slated for tight end/fullback duty.

The top two tailbacks are Josh Hoffmann and 225-pound Cade McClellan.

The Pioneers, who were 2-4 in the spring season, return three offensive line starters in 265-pound senior Elon Mondy at a tackle and 255-pound junior Zach Hoffmann and 225-pound junior Isaiah Im at the guards.

“We’re excited about that group,” Walworth said. “Elon Mondy is a big, athletic tackle who’s been really coming on strong.”

Wyatt Cullers is the likely center with Clayton Garmon, Joe Hunt and Gavin Naffziger competing for the other tackle spot.

Defensively, U High will rotate linemen much the same as it will receivers with its offensive linemen all getting time on the opposite front.

Moeller will be joined by Pukacz, Neil Sundaram and Avery Mullins at linebacker.

Josh Hoffmann brings experience to the secondary at safety. Also helping in the back end will be Gilbert, Glazebrook, Cade, Wilson and JaQuan Harris.

The Pioneers have quite a weapon on special teams in junior Declan Duley, who is rated by Kohl’s Kicking as the No. 4 Class of 2023 punter in the country. Kohl’s lists Duley as a five-star punter and a four-star place-kicker.

Walworth craves an opening win Friday when U High travels to Decatur MacArthur.

“It doesn’t make or break your season. But being 1-0 is a heckuva lot better than 0-1,” said Walworth. “That’s the first task in front of us.”

