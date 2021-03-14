Watch now: Veteran quarterback Ben Wellman may give Bloomington High advantage in shortened spring season

BLOOMINGTON — Ben Wellman has seen the active, enthusiastic participation in Bloomington High School's weight program during this longest of off-seasons.

The senior quarterback also watches his teammates get to practice early and be ready to go when the coaches blow the whistle.

"We're definitely on the corner (of turning things around) right now," said Wellman. "We have a lot of guys who have come a very long way from where we started. It's been cool to see."

Scott Godfrey agrees. The third-year BHS head coach also knows having a veteran quarterback might be more valuable this season than any other after the COVID-19 pandemic moved the season to a six-game spring campaign.

Wellman completed 89 of 164 attempts for 1,349 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior in the fall 2019 when BHS went 4-5 to miss the playoffs. While most of his top receivers graduated, Godfrey and Wellman believe there is plenty of talent — such as seniors Jacob Sanchez and John Shuey and sophomore Marcus Griffin — just waiting to emerge.