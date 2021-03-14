Watch now: Veteran quarterback Ben Wellman may give Bloomington High advantage in shortened spring season

BLOOMINGTON — Ben Wellman has seen the active, enthusiastic participation in Bloomington High School's weight program during this longest of off-seasons.
The senior quarterback also watches his teammates get to practice early and be ready to go when the coaches blow the whistle.
"We're definitely on the corner (of turning things around) right now," said Wellman. "We have a lot of guys who have come a very long way from where we started. It's been cool to see."
Scott Godfrey agrees. The third-year BHS head coach also knows having a veteran quarterback might be more valuable this season than any other after the COVID-19 pandemic moved the season to a six-game spring campaign.
Wellman completed 89 of 164 attempts for 1,349 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior in the fall 2019 when BHS went 4-5 to miss the playoffs. While most of his top receivers graduated, Godfrey and Wellman believe there is plenty of talent — such as seniors Jacob Sanchez and John Shuey and sophomore Marcus Griffin — just waiting to emerge.
"It's a big advantage having someone returning who's familiar with me," said Godfrey, whose team opens Big 12 Conference action at Quincy Notre Dame on Friday. Notre Dame has been added to the league for just this spring season in an effort to make scheduling easier.
Senior Tre Jenkins and junior Walker Burns give the Raiders experienced ball carriers. There are plenty of starting linemen returning, too, led by junior guard Jack Weltha.
"The game has definitely slowed down for me," said Wellman. "As a team, it makes everyone more confident."
Having Weltha as the anchor of the defense makes everyone, particularly Godfrey, more confident. This is the 6-foot-1, 225-pound Weltha's third year as a starting linebacker.
"Normally you see a lot of guys make a big jump between their sophomore and junior years," said Godfrey. "To see him be a junior and understand the game like we want him to only makes him better."
Godfrey admits playing a lot of sophomores defensively last season resulted in BHS "taking our lumps" on that side of the ball. With Weltha and fellow junior Anthony Curry leading the way from their linebacker spots, the Raiders figure to be improved defensively.
"It's been a long time since we've been able to play football and a long journey," said Weltha. "I'm glad we're starting to really get that going. You can tell in the weight room everyone was anxious to put the pads on."
BHS faces Notre Dame and Intercity rivals Normal West and Normal Community in the first three weeks before seedings are determined for the Big 12 Tournament, which lasts the final three weeks. With points allowed being the tie-breaker, Godfrey said the defense must be solid from the first snap.
"Year one when I came here (the goal) was to be a good defense. That's the strides we wanted to make," said Godfrey. "Our guys did it year one (7-3) and we hope to do it again this year."
Godfrey isn't interested in using this shortened spring season as a warm-up for the fall 2021 season.
"We're not going to sell our seniors or players short for the time they put in," he said. "Our goal, as it is every year, is to try and be Big 12 champions. It's a great time to be a football player with what feels like back-to-back seasons. The coaches and players are equally fired up."
