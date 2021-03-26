Watch now: Ziebarth, Jackson propel Normal West past Bloomington

NORMAL — Max Ziebarth caught two touchdown passes and Savion Jackson intercepted two passes to lead the Normal West High School football team to a 30-14 Big 12 Conference victory over Bloomington on Friday.

West evened its record at 1-1, while BHS fell to 0-2.

“We challenged them all week. We didn’t feel like last week we represented what we are,” West coach Nathan Fincham said of a 14-0 loss to Normal Community. “This week we finally got it clicking a little bit. We knew what we were capable of. We had to come out and do it.”

Ziebarth hauled in an 87-yard touchdown pass from Kolton Lindsey and a 1-yard scoring toss from Levi Hess.

“I think we definitely found our groove this week,” said Ziebarth, who finished with 159 yards on six receptions. “If we see Community again, we’ll definitely dial it up like we did tonight. We just needed one more week to reach our potential.”

The Wildcats also scored touchdowns on a 2-yard rush by Hess and Jackson's 36-yard interception return.

The Purple Raiders' touchdowns came on an 18-yard run by quarterback Ben Wellman and a 39-yard pass from Wellman to Walker Burns.