Watch now: Ziebarth, Normal West use size to outdistance Bloomington

"It’s really helpful having both of us. Corey is really good at playing the ball in the air. We took advantage of our matchups.”

West shifted its offense into gear after a 14-0 opening loss to Normal Community.

“We challenged them all week. We didn’t feel like last week we represented what we are,” said West coach Nathan Fincham. “This week we finally got it clicking a little bit. We knew what we were capable of. We had to come out and do it.”

The Wildcats seized a 10-0 lead on a 33-yard Owen Senn field goal set up by a Walker interception.

Lindsey passed to Ziebarth for 24 yards and the 6-6 Walker for 32 as West marched to the Raiders’ 12-yard line. Levi Hess entered at quarterback and scored from 2 yards out on the last of his three consecutive runs.

“We know we have a size advantage against pretty much anybody,” Fincham said. “It’s a matter of getting the ball up there and make sure we’re protecting (the quarterback).”