Watch now: Ziebarth, Normal West use size to outdistance Bloomington

NORMAL — Members of the Normal West High School basketball team, Max Ziebarth and Corey Walker are accustomed to jump balls.
It showed Friday as Ziebarth and Walker repeatedly soared above Bloomington defenders to haul in receptions in the Wildcats’ 30-14 Big 12 Conference football victory.
The 6-foot-5 Ziebarth was a particular thorn in the Purple Raiders’ side with six receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns as West evened its record at 1-1.
“I told the guys at halftime just keep battling,” BHS coach Scott Godfrey said. “It feels like they’ve got a stable of 6-5 guys they can trot out at receiver. We’re 5-7 at that position and they’re 6-5. We were there. We were in position. But the taller guy made the play. That’s hard.”
Ziebarth hauled in an 87-yard touchdown pass from Kolton Lindsey for the game’s first points as West executed the “sluggo” route.
“The whole week we’ve been working on our sluggo,” said Ziebarth, of what is short for slant and go. “You run a slant and if you see the guy bite, cut up field and get wide. The quarterback throws it, you catch it and just make a play.
"It’s really helpful having both of us. Corey is really good at playing the ball in the air. We took advantage of our matchups.”
West shifted its offense into gear after a 14-0 opening loss to Normal Community.
“We challenged them all week. We didn’t feel like last week we represented what we are,” said West coach Nathan Fincham. “This week we finally got it clicking a little bit. We knew what we were capable of. We had to come out and do it.”
The Wildcats seized a 10-0 lead on a 33-yard Owen Senn field goal set up by a Walker interception.
Lindsey passed to Ziebarth for 24 yards and the 6-6 Walker for 32 as West marched to the Raiders’ 12-yard line. Levi Hess entered at quarterback and scored from 2 yards out on the last of his three consecutive runs.
“We know we have a size advantage against pretty much anybody,” Fincham said. “It’s a matter of getting the ball up there and make sure we’re protecting (the quarterback).”
Savion Jackson stepped into the limelight and in front of a BHS pass on the second play from scrimmage after halftime. Jackson intercepted BHS quarterback Ben Wellman and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown and a 23-0 Wildcats’ advantage.
“I’m real good at reading somebody’s body language,” said Jackson. “I trusted in my breaking and using my good feet and making the play. I just did what I know I can do with my gifts and talents. I did it for the team.”
BHS (0-2) responded with an 80-yard scoring march behind the running of Wellman and Ean Haggerty. Wellman surged through several West tacklers on his way to an 18-yard touchdown run.
West pushed the score to 30-6 on second-and-goal from the 1 when Hess started toward the line of scrimmage before tossing a jump pass to a wide open Ziebarth in the end zone.
“I think we definitely found our groove this week,” said Ziebarth. “If we see Community again, we’ll definitely dial it up like we did tonight. We just needed one more week to reach our potential.”
The Raiders pulled within 30-14 with 3:31 remaining when Wellman passed to Walker Burns for a 39-yard touchdown and then found Jacob Sanchez for the two-point conversion.
BHS recovered the ensuing onsides kick but its final possession was halted by Jackson’s second interception.
“Our guys don’t quit,” Godfrey said. “They play four quarters.”
West totaled 294 yards as Lindsey (11 of 14, 191 yards) and Hess (3 of 3, 26) combined for 217 yards passing.
“We didn’t put the ball on the ground. That was key,” said Fincham. “Our defense is top notch. They fly around, they’re physical, they have fun on that side of the ball. We started to wear down a little the second half. It was a physical football game.”
Wellman completed 13 of 29 for 145 yards. Haggerty was the top BHS rusher with 50 yards on seven carries.
