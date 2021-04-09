 Skip to main content
Week 4 high school football scores from around Central Illinois
Week 4 high school football scores from around Central Illinois

AREA

Chatham Glenwood 21, MacArthur 0 (half)

Maroa-Forsyth 32, Virden North Mac 14 (half)

Vandalia 18, Pana 13 (3rd)

Central Catholic 27, Pontiac 6 (2nd)

University High 10, Lanphier 0 (2nd)

Peoria High 22, Bloomington 14 (half) 

Normal Community 24, Danville 0 (half)

PBL 18, Dwight 16 (half)

Manteno 54, Streator 0 (final)

SHG 35, Rochester 13 (2nd)

Mattoon at Monticello (Saturday, 2 p.m.)

ILLINI PRAIRIE

Prairie Central 26, IVC 0 (half)

Olympia 16, Rantoul 0 (2nd)

HEART OF ILLINOIS

Eureka 24, Tri-Valley 14 (half)

GCMS 21, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0 (2nd)

El Paso-Gridley 0, Fieldcrest 0 (2nd)

LeRoy at Heyworth

Ridgeview at Fisher

Oblong at Tremont

Apollo

Mahomet-Seymour 21, Charelston 3 (half)

Taylorville at Effingham (canceled)

Mount Zion 65, Lincoln 0 (half)

Central Illnois

Meridian 14, Clinton 14 (half)

St. Teresa 69, Shelbyville 13 (2nd)

Central A&M 41, Sullivan-Okaw Valley 0 (3rd)

Tuscola 10, Warrensburg-Latham 8 (3rd)

Lincoln Prairie

Arcola 14, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 10 (half)

Argenta-Oreana 22, Cerro Gordo-Bement 20 (half)

Villa Grove-Heritage 7, Sangamon Valley 6 (2nd)

Tri-County at Cumberland

