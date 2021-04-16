Week 5 high school football scores from around Central Illinois

AREA
Fairbury Prairie Central 33, Pontiac 0 (half)
Peoria High 40, Normal West 26 (3rd)
Quincy Notre Dame 16, Normal Community 5 (3rd)
St. Joseph-Ogden 22, Central Catholic 3 (4th)
Rochester 56, MacArthur 25 (half)
Monticello 35, Stanford Olympia 12 (3rd)
North Mac 21, Athens 18 (4th)
SHG 56, Lanphier 0 (half)
Tolono Unity 25, Mahomet-Seymour 13 (4th)
Williamsville at Maroa-Forsyth, Saturday at 2 p.m.
APOLLO
Charleston at Taylorville (Saturday, 5 p.m.)
Effingham 27, Mount Zion 14 (4th)
Mattoon 42, Lincoln 12 (4th)
CENTRAL ILLINOIS CONFERENCE
Clinton 26, Sullivan 6 (4th)
St. Teresa 49, Warrensburg-Latham 0 (final)
Tuscola 48, Meridian 12 (final)
Central A&M 24, Shelbyville 17 (3rd)
LINCOLN PRAIRIE
Arcola 56, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6 (4th)
Cumberland 48, Argenta-Oreana 0 (final)
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 27, Sangamon Valley 0 (4th)
Villa Grove-Heritage 35, Tri-County 13 (3rd)