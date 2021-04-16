 Skip to main content
Week 5 high school football scores from around Central Illinois
Week 5 high school football scores from around Central Illinois

Sports reporter Matthew Flaten talks about some of the top Week 5 local high school football games, including Maroa-Forsyth hosting Williamsville on Saturday, St. Teresa at Warrensburg-Latham, Central A&M at Shelbyville, Rochester at MacArthur, and Monticello at Stanford Olympia. 

AREA

Fairbury Prairie Central 33, Pontiac 0 (half)

Peoria High 40, Normal West 26 (3rd)

Quincy Notre Dame 16, Normal Community 5 (3rd)

St. Joseph-Ogden 22, Central Catholic 3 (4th)

Rochester 56, MacArthur 25 (half)

Monticello 35, Stanford Olympia 12 (3rd)

North Mac 21, Athens 18 (4th)

SHG 56, Lanphier 0 (half)

Tolono Unity 25, Mahomet-Seymour 13 (4th)

Williamsville at Maroa-Forsyth, Saturday at 2 p.m. 

APOLLO

Charleston at Taylorville (Saturday, 5 p.m.)

Effingham 27, Mount Zion 14 (4th)

Mattoon 42, Lincoln 12 (4th)

CENTRAL ILLINOIS CONFERENCE

Clinton 26, Sullivan 6 (4th)

St. Teresa 49, Warrensburg-Latham 0 (final)

Tuscola 48, Meridian 12 (final)

Central A&M 24, Shelbyville 17 (3rd)

LINCOLN PRAIRIE

Arcola 56, Cerro Gordo-Bement 6 (4th)

Cumberland 48, Argenta-Oreana 0 (final)

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 27, Sangamon Valley 0 (4th)

Villa Grove-Heritage 35, Tri-County 13 (3rd)

