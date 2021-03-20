What we learned from the first night of high school football

Bloomington suffered a 20-13 overtime loss to Quincy Notre Dame, but the Purple Raiders enjoyed early record-setting fireworks.

Walker Burns sprinted 99 yards for a touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage. That broke a school record previously set by Larry Meyer in 1947 with a 95-yard touchdown jaunt.

Leaning on tailback Jake Slaughter, Central Catholic drove for the first touchdown at Monticello. But the Saints would not score again as the Sages claimed a 20-7 Illini Prairie triumph.

Monticello quarterback Joey Sprinkle ran for two touchdowns and passed for another.

Olympia may be headed for its first winning season since 2014.

The Spartans opened their season with a 19-0 Illini Prairie Conference victory over Argenta-Oreana at Argenta.

Ethan Davis rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown and passed for 75 yards. Landon Alcorn and Landon Horning also ran for touchdowns.

COVID-19 contact tracing certainly didn't help Pontiac get ready for the season.