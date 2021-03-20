What we learned from the first weekend of high school football

Bloomington suffered a 20-13 overtime loss to Quincy Notre Dame, but the Purple Raiders enjoyed early record-setting fireworks.

Walker Burns sprinted 99 yards for a touchdown on the game's first play from scrimmage. That broke a school record previously set by Larry Meyer in 1947 with a 95-yard touchdown jaunt.

Leaning on tailback Jake Slaughter, Central Catholic drove for the first touchdown at Monticello. But the Saints would not score again as the Sages claimed a 20-7 Illini Prairie triumph.

Monticello quarterback Joey Sprinkle ran for two touchdowns and passed for another.

Glenwood remains a powerhouse in the Central State Eight Conference. The Titans defeated University High, 45-14, at Chatham as quarterback Jake Burris accounted for seven touchdowns.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Olympia may be headed for its first winning season since 2014.

The Spartans opened their season with a 19-0 Illini Prairie Conference victory over Argenta-Oreana at Argenta.

Ethan Davis rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown and passed for 75 yards. Landon Alcorn and Landon Horning also ran for touchdowns.