What we learned from Week 2 of of high school football

Defense is alive and well for Olympia.

After opening the season with a 19-0 victory over Argenta-Oreana, the Spartans allowed Central Catholic only 138 yards Friday night in Stanford. With Landen Alcorn rushing for 161 yards on 26 carries, Olympia slipped past the Saints, 19-17, in an Illini Prairie Conference game.

Central Catholic (0-2) got 93 rushing yards from Jake Slaughter, but not much else. Slaughter also returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown with five seconds left.

Prairie Central had to wait a week for its opener after its game against Rantoul was canceled last week. The Hawks and Monticello went back-and-forth in Fairbury before the Sages pulled out a thrilling 19-15 victory in on Joey Sprinkle's 16-yard TD pass to Chris Brown with four seconds left an Illini Prairie game.

The Hawks had taken a 15-12 lead on Connor Casner's 6-yard run with 1:07 left. Casner rushed for 103 yards on 14 carries.

Connor Moore gained 126 yards rushing and scored a touchdown to help Heyworth go on the road to beat Cerro Gordo, 20-16, in a nonconference game. Gavin Hicklin also hauled in an 81-yard TD catch from Dylan Esposito for the Hornets, who were playing their season opener.

Dwight improved to 2-0 as Carson Crouch completed 10 of 12 attempts for 141 yards and a touchdown in a 30-14 victory over Iroquois West in a Sangamon Valley Conference game at Dwight. Austin Burkhardt gained 59 yards rushing for the Trojans.

