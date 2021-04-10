What we learned from Week 4 of prep football

The Heart of Illinois Conference decided to play only four football games this spring and didn't crown an official champion.

However, it would be difficult to convince Fieldcrest it wasn't the league's top team.

The Knights finished as the HOIC's only unbeaten squad by routing El Paso-Gridley, 45-14, at Minonk on Friday night. Cory Land completed 15 of 21 attempts for 205 yards and three touchdowns.

Henry Lorton had four receptions for 88 yards and 2 TDs, while Jaxon Cusac-McKay caught seven passes for 82 yards and one score while running back the second-half kickoff 80 yards for a TD.

Matt Martin finished off his Eureka career with a bang. The senior quarterback rushed for 188 yards and four touchdowns as the Hornets beat previously unbeaten Tri-Valley, 45-14, at Downs.

Eureka and Tri-Valley both finished 3-1 in the HOIC.

Olympia used three first-half touchdown runs from Evan Rademaker and a stellar defensive effort to blank host Rantoul, 47-0. The Spartans allowed Rantoul only 86 yards.

Prairie Central had not one, but two 200-yard rushers in a 47-13 victory over IVC at Fairbury.