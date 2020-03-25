Former NCHS coach Wes Temples named Normal West athletic director

NORMAL — Normal West High School has filled its athletic director position with a familiar name around the Unit 5 district.
Former Normal Community football coach Wes Temples has been named West AD and will take over for the retiring Stan Lewis on July 1.
“I’m extremely excited and honored,” Temples said. “I really appreciate the opportunity to be in this role.”
Temples served as NCHS head football coach from 2008-17. He posted an 83-24 record, won five Big 12 Conference championships and qualified for the playoffs every season.
