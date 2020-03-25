You are the owner of this article.
Former NCHS coach Wes Temples named Normal West athletic director
Former NCHS coach Wes Temples named Normal West athletic director

100717-blm-spt-11nchs

Normal Community head football coach Wes Temples watches his Ironmen roll to a 47-0 victory over Champaign Centennial in 2017. After two years away from the sideline, Temples has accepted the job as Normal West athletic director.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — Normal West High School has filled its athletic director position with a familiar name around the Unit 5 district.

Former Normal Community football coach Wes Temples has been named West AD and will take over for the retiring Stan Lewis on July 1.

“I’m extremely excited and honored,” Temples said. “I really appreciate the opportunity to be in this role.”

Temples served as NCHS head football coach from 2008-17. He posted an 83-24 record, won five Big 12 Conference championships and qualified for the playoffs every season.

Wes Temples head shot 2017

Temples

Contact Randy Reinhardt at (309) 820-3403. Follow him on Twitter: pg_reinhardt

