Former Normal Community coach Wes Temples named Normal West athletic director

Temples is following in the footsteps of his father, Gerald, and uncle, Randy Rothrock, both of whom were high school athletic directors.

“I was born and raised into those families and fortunate to be around coaches and administrators my whole life,” he said.

West principal Dave Johnson said Temples “has worked hard to prepare himself for this position. His years as a successful head coach at NCHS along with his experience as an assistant athletic director were both key factors in his hiring.

“Normal West is sad to be losing Stan Lewis, who has done so much for athletics at Normal West. As a principal, I have been spoiled to have such an amazing person as my athletic director. But I am confident Wes Temples will be able to help lead the outstanding coaches and athletes we have at West.”

Temples said he will assume his position at West “with open eyes. You have to learn the situation and build relationships with coaches and athletes and support them in the right way. We’re all in it together. That’s how you have to approach it.”

A move from NCHS to West could present some interesting situations when the schools square off in athletic competition.