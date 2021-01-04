'Frustration' growing as high school sports start 2021 not knowing when they will begin

Illinois remains at the Tier 3 level.

Fieldcrest basketball coach Matt Winkler said for the first time in 30 years he didn't spend last week at a holiday tournament.

"I kept saying I should be at (the) State Farm (Holiday Classic) right now, scouting teams and being in Bloomington all week," he said. "I love that."

Winkler is eager to see his players again this week at school, but a boiler problem has forced Fieldcrest into remote learning until resuming in-person classes next week.

"I'm worried about them, especially our seniors. We have a big senior class," said Winkler. "Not being able to play football in the fall and not starting basketball yet ...

"I was on the IHSA and IBCA (Illinois Basketball Coaches Association) websites today, and there's nothing. I just wish we had a little direction. I thought for sure once we got back the first week of January they would give us at least a timeline of something so our ADs can get planning and see where we go from here."

The next scheduled IHSA Board of Directors meeting is Jan. 13. The board has said they would call a discussion or full-fledged special meeting earlier if needed.