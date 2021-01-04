'Frustration' growing as high school sports start 2021 not knowing when they will begin

BLOOMINGTON — While the calendar has flipped to 2021, to say it is a happy new year for Illinois high school athletics would be a stretch at the moment.
As students come back to either remote or in-person classes this week, the return of high school sports doesn't seem to be imminent.
No one has a clue when games might happen, either.
"Families, parents, coaches, athletes, we're just all very frustrated, and that level of frustration seems to grow every week because there is nothing absolute," said Central Catholic athletic director Hud Venerable on Monday.
"That is testing our strength to be positive and stay strong for our kids because we don't have anything right now to look forward to."
There were no meetings held during the holiday break — and none are currently scheduled — between the Illinois High School Association and the governor's office/Illinois Department of Public Health.
Winter sports were put on hold Nov. 17 when Gov. J.B. Pritzker put the state into Tier 3 Resurgence Mitigations to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases. Basketball was moved to a high-risk sport by IDPH in late October.
Illinois remains at the Tier 3 level.
Fieldcrest basketball coach Matt Winkler said for the first time in 30 years he didn't spend last week at a holiday tournament.
"I kept saying I should be at (the) State Farm (Holiday Classic) right now, scouting teams and being in Bloomington all week," he said. "I love that."
Winkler is eager to see his players again this week at school, but a boiler problem has forced Fieldcrest into remote learning until resuming in-person classes next week.
"I'm worried about them, especially our seniors. We have a big senior class," said Winkler. "Not being able to play football in the fall and not starting basketball yet ...
"I was on the IHSA and IBCA (Illinois Basketball Coaches Association) websites today, and there's nothing. I just wish we had a little direction. I thought for sure once we got back the first week of January they would give us at least a timeline of something so our ADs can get planning and see where we go from here."
The next scheduled IHSA Board of Directors meeting is Jan. 13. The board has said they would call a discussion or full-fledged special meeting earlier if needed.
"Every day you want to hear something, and when you don't hear something you grit your teeth and shake your head," said Venerable.
Football, volleyball and boys soccer, which were postponed from the fall, are slated to begin with practices on Feb. 15 in the "spring season" under the IHSA's modified schedule established last summer. A seven-game football season is set to begin March 5, with volleyball and boys soccer action starting March 1.
That seems highly unlikely at the moment.
"Right now that's almost a month away, and we haven't started resuming low-risk sports yet," said Normal Community athletic director Nic Kearfott, referring to boys swimming. "I was talking to (NCHS football) coach (Jason) Drengwitz and we're hoping and staying optimistic and preparing for it to happen, but I don't know. We have to have some things change and information provided for us for that to happen."
Pritzker has said basketball, which was supposed to go from Nov. 16 to Feb. 13, could be moved to the spring. If that means during the IHSA "summer season" set from April 19 to June 26, basketball would collide with baseball, softball, track and field, boys tennis, girls soccer and wrestling (which was moved earlier).
"I love having multisport athletes," said Normal West boys basketball coach Ed Hafermann. "If we're able to have a season and it's condensed or mixed with other sports, I'm more than willing to work out a plan with our other coaches at West to be able to allow them to compete and play the sports they enjoy and love to play."
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said last month there is no plans to cancel any sports in the 2020-21 school year or any discussions to do so.
But as January arrives with no end to the pandemic in sight — even with vaccines rolling out — many are wondering if that's feasible.
"There's the potential for that. Obviously we'll do everything we can to avoid that. That's the last resort," said Kearfott. "It crossed my mind we might run into a situation like that if we run out of time. I would rather run some season, or small variation of a season, before I have to cancel something."
On a 1 to 10 scale, Hafermann still rates having some kind of basketball season at 9.
"I feel that our leadership can find a way for us to play safely this year," he said.
Hafermann said he saw there were 27 club teams from Illinois with high school aged players in a tournament at Bettendorf, Iowa, during the holiday break.
MaxPreps reported 44 states are either playing basketball right now or have a plan in place to have a basketball season. Illinois is among the six states in limbo.
Venerable said Central Catholic conducted contact days with players in football, basketball and volleyball during the summer and fall without a single positive COVID-19 case.
Not even attempting to have those seasons as scheduled, while neighboring states did so, clearly rankles Venerable. He's not blaming the IHSA, either.
"I can't believe there would be a continued lack of concern for the mental health of these kids. That's where it is right now," he said. "It's the mental anguish and mental frustration they're having to cope with. That to me is just as great, if not greater, than anything we're dealing with right now."
Venerable is not alone.
"I'm worried about our season and worried about our kids. I'm a natural born worrier," said Winkler. "I guess a lot of coaches are."
