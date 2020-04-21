'Glimmer of hope' for Bloomington-Normal area high school spring sports teams after IHSA ruling

Anderson also stated in his announcement that “if we are able to offer this opportunity, no student-athlete would be restricted by having already practiced or competed with a non-school (summer) team.”

Athletic directors Tony Bauman of Bloomington and Hud Venerable of Central Catholic are all for their spring sport athletes, especially the seniors, being able to finish their careers competing instead of on the sidelines.

But they know pulling everything together in the current environment could be difficult.

"Before that would happen there would have to be so many things that would have to take place first," said Bauman. "As long as our schools are closed we're not going to allow that. Schools would have to reopen their facilities and say it's safe to have those numbers (get together) which comes from the governor. Maybe it leaves open this ray of hope, but I don't see that being a very viable option."

Venerable pointed out the curve is Illinois is not close to flattening and that there are things that have to happen medically before even thinking about athletic contests resuming.