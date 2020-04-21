'Glimmer of hope' for Bloomington-Normal area high school spring sports teams after IHSA ruling

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois High School Association canceled all state tournaments for spring sports Tuesday in a widely anticipated ruling that served as yet another casualty of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
However, the IHSA did not close the door on closure for Pantagraph area baseball, softball, track and field, bass fishing, girls soccer and boys tennis coaches and players.
“They left us with a glimmer of hope,” Normal West softball coach April Schermann said.
IHSA executive director Craig Anderson said Tuesday in a statement released by the organization that “once it is determined safe to return, we will provide a detailed outline to our schools on the plan for summer contact days and some kind of spring athletic events. The possibility of playing a spring sport game this summer is about closure.”
Since Governor J.B. Pritzker announced last week that Illinois schools would remain closed through the remainder of the school year, the IHSA canceling all spring state tournaments was a foregone conclusion to many.
“There is some disappointment there won’t be a chance to compete for regional and sectional championships,” said Normal Community baseball coach Ryan Short. “At the same time, governor willing and IHSA willing, we might get a chance to have some high school baseball practices and games with our guys who just want to spend some time together.”
That is a silver lining to athletes who have had their spring sports seasons (not to mention other school activities) taken away from them by the pandemic.
“I’m not surprised, but it really does suck when they made it official,” said NCHS senior Tommy Heideman, a first baseman who has signed to play at Illinois State next season. “This year I really thought was going to be the year we won a regional. We had two Division I arms (ISU recruit Mason Burns and Valparaiso-bound Griffin McCluskey) and a lineup that could produce a lot of runs. We had a great makeup of guys to make that deep playoff run.”
The IHSA announcement did not come as a surprise to West senior softball players Bailey Turner and Cassie Sprout.
“It’s upsetting, but I was definitely expecting it,” said Turner, a pitcher who will continue her playing career at Illinois Wesleyan. “I was definitely looking forward to be able to create a legacy in our program. But the good part is we are such a family at West, I still get to shape these younger teammates I have. I still get to make that legacy happen.”
“I was really trying to be optimistic,” said Sprout, an outfielder who will play at St. Ambrose. “But I knew it probably wasn’t going to work out in our favor.”
Schermann has done her best to keep her team involved through online meetings.
“We didn’t want to just give up on the chance we would be able to play,” she said. “We have meetings twice a week online. Wednesdays are our game days. Our captains decide what uniform the team is wearing. The girls dress (in uniform) and get on the call together. I take them through pregame stuff and different game situations. Then, if they have the ability to hit in their backyard and put themselves in game situations, great.”
Short and Schermann both praised the IHSA for carefully considering such a far-reaching move as canceling spring sports.
“I’ve been really appreciative of Craig Anderson and (assistant executive director) Sam Knox for their flexibility and patience through all this,” said Short. “Had they canceled the season completely earlier, we would have understood. That’s why we appreciate their willingness to think about what could be.”
“I still think the IHSA did an amazing job, considering all the circumstances,” Schermann said. “They are looking out for the health and well being of people, but also the best interest of athletes. I appreciate the time they took to make a decision.”
The prospect of gathering to play as a team even for an extremely limited schedule is quite attractive to seniors already facing the postponement of proms and graduations.
“I would love if we could face all the Intercity schools in an Intercity Tournament,” said Heideman. “If we had some sort of closure, that would definitely be great. When you played your last baseball game at NCHS and didn’t know it, that’s kind of tough. Knowing you could go out with a game or a Senior Night would be awesome closure.”
“We were definitely wanting to be part of all the activities that go on for seniors,” Turner said. “Absolutely. Any sort of games I would get to play with my team would be awesome.”
Schermann emphasized the state’s health situation comes before any thoughts of returning to the diamond.
“It’s all dependent on what happens in the state of Illinois and what Pritzker decides with the shelter in place rule,” she said. “I’m not 100 percent sure. But if that all lifts, I think we would be allowed a week of practice and a couple weeks of games if we should choose.”
“As of right now, we’re all in wait-and-see mode to see how things progress the last few days of April and into May,” said Short. “I think (NCHS athletic director) Nic (Kearfott) and Mr. Lewis (West athletic director Stan Lewis) would do the best they can to put together what they can put together.”
Anderson also stated in his announcement that “if we are able to offer this opportunity, no student-athlete would be restricted by having already practiced or competed with a non-school (summer) team.”
Athletic directors Tony Bauman of Bloomington and Hud Venerable of Central Catholic are all for their spring sport athletes, especially the seniors, being able to finish their careers competing instead of on the sidelines.
But they know pulling everything together in the current environment could be difficult.
"Before that would happen there would have to be so many things that would have to take place first," said Bauman. "As long as our schools are closed we're not going to allow that. Schools would have to reopen their facilities and say it's safe to have those numbers (get together) which comes from the governor. Maybe it leaves open this ray of hope, but I don't see that being a very viable option."
Venerable pointed out the curve is Illinois is not close to flattening and that there are things that have to happen medically before even thinking about athletic contests resuming.
"I have a hard time seeing that happen simply because there would have to be an acclimatization period before we could start back up with contests," said Venerable. "I don't know how long the acclimatization period would be, but I would think 7-10 days of training and practice to get ready. There's two weeks right there you wouldn't be playing. I have a hard time seeing that happen, but I hope I'm wrong."
Bauman said the Big 12 Conference athletic directors held a meeting earlier Tuesday. There was no mention of having a league tennis tournament or track and field meets.
He also pointed out that when June rolls around student-athletes such as baseball and players are "already transitioning into their summer schedules" when the school season has usually ended.
"It would be hard to pull those kids together (for a school team) and what kind of group would you have?" said Bauman. "I don't see it logistically playing out."
Veteran University High boys track and field coach Lester Hampton knew Tuesday's announcement of cancelling the state meet was probably coming. Still, that didn't make it any easier to digest.
"As disappointing as it is as a coach I can't even imagine being a senior. My heart goes out to them," he said.
Hampton isn't sure how practical it would be to hold a track meet should the situation improves. But he will help any of his athletes in the next month, especially the seniors, get ready if they want.
"I feel for these kids to leave with this memory. I always put myself into the situation that is occurring and if I would have been a senior in high school and it had occurred, I probably would not have gone to college," said Hampton. "I wouldn't have gotten a scholarship (to Illinois State) because my scholarship was a last-minute thing.
"Something like this you just never know. It could change your life forever and you would never know it."
